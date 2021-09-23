Game and Parks seeking online input on proposal for visitors center, other additions at Scout's Rest Ranch

Those functions would be shifted to the visitors center, he said, allowing Game and Parks to focus the mansion on its primary task of displaying domestic life for Cody, his wife, Louisa, their relatives and mansion staff.

The Codys often entertained at Scout’s Rest but lived there infrequently, though sister Julia (Cody) Goodman and daughter Irma (Cody) Garlow lived there in turn while managing the ranch with their respective husbands.

Bill Stott, a project architect with The Architectural Offices of Omaha, said the visitors center ideally would evoke but not try to duplicate the ranch’s T-barn.

Larger than the horse barn, the T-barn stood east of it and the current bison pens. It burned down during a March 1904 prairie fire, but no plans and relatively few photos survive, Stott said.

“It’s problematic because we don’t really know what the buildings looked like,” he said.

Even so, he added, the basic T-barn design fits nicely with the functions that would move there from the mansion.

It also would include a public meeting area and a patio, both allowing seasonal viewing of sandhill cranes.