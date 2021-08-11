Game and Parks seeks input on Buffalo Bill draft master plan

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking input on a draft master plan being developed to improve Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area in North Platte.

The master plan covers potential new development, programming and recreational activities intended to enhance the experience for future visitors, according to a press release from Game and Parks. The plan incorporates new interpretation and programming goals centered on the life of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody and his home, Scout’s Rest Ranch.

The public is invited to attend a virtual public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 via Zoom. Participants must register at outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch or outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra.

The public meeting will consist of a presentation of the purpose, vision and goals of the plan and several potential development concept designs for the historical park and recreation area. Attendees can provide feedback on several proposed development ideas.