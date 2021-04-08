 Skip to main content
Gateway Realty donates bikes to Guardians of the Children event Saturday
0 comments
top story

Gateway Realty presents bicycles Thursday morning to Guardians of the Children Flatrock Chapter President Mark “Dragon” Russell, right. The chapter is hosting its annual event on Saturday at the D&N Event center to bring awareness to its cause of supporting children who have been abused. Aaron Vieyra and Sheri Bourne, front, and Teresa Edwards, David Greiner and Blu McGrath represent Gateway.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

The Guardians of the Children Flatrock Chapter began on May 10, 2014, and its mission to serve as advocates to families in crisis continues.

Its fifth annual Family Appreciation Day to raise awareness of the organization’s community service is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

Club President Mark “Dragon” Russell said the nonprofit exists to support children going through abuse.

“We go into the court system and support the kids that are going through court,” Russell said. “We bring them into our family with an official ‘adoption’ in our world.”

The Guardians take the children on monthly outings and help them with whatever they need, he said.

On Thursday, they were at Gateway Realty picking up donated bicycles for the event.

The idea for the event, he said, came from a Guardians chapter in Hutchinson, Kansas.

“April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month,” Russell said. “So we’re tying that in with a community appreciation day.”

The group uses donations from the public and funding from United Way for a totally free day with several activities.

“We give away bicycles,” Dragon said, and free food is offered from numerous local vendors.

The event includes several FunJumpz bouncy houses, a cake walk and carnival games hosted by several local organizations.

Visit facebook.com/GOCFlatRockChapter for more information on the event Saturday and other activities of the North Platte chapter.

0 comments

