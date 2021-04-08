Gateway Realty donates bikes to Guardians of the Children event Saturday

The Guardians of the Children Flatrock Chapter began on May 10, 2014, and its mission to serve as advocates to families in crisis continues.

Its fifth annual Family Appreciation Day to raise awareness of the organization’s community service is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

Club President Mark “Dragon” Russell said the nonprofit exists to support children going through abuse.

“We go into the court system and support the kids that are going through court,” Russell said. “We bring them into our family with an official ‘adoption’ in our world.”

The Guardians take the children on monthly outings and help them with whatever they need, he said.

On Thursday, they were at Gateway Realty picking up donated bicycles for the event.

The idea for the event, he said, came from a Guardians chapter in Hutchinson, Kansas.

“April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month,” Russell said. “So we’re tying that in with a community appreciation day.”

The group uses donations from the public and funding from United Way for a totally free day with several activities.