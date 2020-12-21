Gateway Realty donates to North Platte social-service agencies

Sheri Bourne put in a busy Monday afternoon as her Gateway Realty real estate agency made a quartet of donations to private North Platte social-service agencies.
Even though they were donations during the holidays, she said, she doesn’t want them thought of as holiday donations.
“We’re not associating this with a holiday,” Bourne, the agency’s broker-owner, said before finalizing a $1,000 food-pantry donation to the Salvation Army’s North Platte unit.
“We’re associating it with helping those in need in our community in Lincoln County. We’d encourage others to do the same.”
It’s more vital than ever to encourage year-round giving, Bourne said, since COVID-19 has driven down cash and food donations while leaving more residents scrambling for basic needs.
Maj. Lynneta Poff, Salvation Army co-administrator in North Platte with husband Maj. Harold Poff, said it’s been tough to keep up with demands since the pandemic struck west central Nebraska in mid-March.
“We do rely heavily on food drives in the community and monetary donations in the community to support people in need,” she said after accepting Gateway’s $1,000 gift in the agency’s main lobby.
But “fewer groups are doing food drives,” in part because of pandemic-imposed health barriers. Even North Platte High School’s well-known annual food drive “was much lower this year,” Poff said.
“So every little bit helps. We greatly appreciate this $1,000 donation from Gateway.”
Later Monday afternoon, Bourne and Gateway office manager Suzette Tatman donated $1,000 to Mid-Plains United Way, which is trying to reach its annual fund drive’s $200,000 goal to jointly support 16 social service agencies.
The real estate agency also gave $500 apiece to Paws-itive Partners Humane Society and Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue, both of North Platte.
