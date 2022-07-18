Georgia man sentenced for Lacey Act violations in hunt with Noble Outdoors

LINCOLN — A 40-year-old Monroe, Georgia, man was sentenced Friday in federal court to seven years of probation for unlawful transportation of wildlife in interstate commerce that stems from a October 2020 archery hunt through the North Platte-based Noble Outdoors.

Daniel C. Morris was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution. His was the first federal sentence in ongoing prosecutions related to violations committed by Noble Outdoors, its owners, associates and clients.

According to a press release from acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell’s office, four additional defendants have pleaded guilty in state courts and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $12,500 in fines and liquidated damages for violations related to shooting deer from the road, dumping carcasses in waters of the state, hunting without permission and improperly checking or registering pronghorn.

Under terms of the plea agreement for violating the Lacey Act, Morris surrendered and abandoned the antlers and other parts of mule deer and an undisclosed additional number of taxidermy mounts that originated from mule deer taken during previous hunts at Noble Outdoors in 2016, ’17, ’18 and ’19.

Morris admitted that he traveled to Noble Outdoors in the fall of 2020 with two other individuals to hunt mule deer in the archery season. During the hunt, Morris unlawfully shot a mule deer buck from the roadway with a Ruger All-American 6.5 Creedmoor rifle, provided and directed by Dustin Noble, the guide and owner of Noble Outdoors.

Under state law, shooting from the road and using a firearm to take deer during the archery hunting season are prohibited.

Morris, assisted by Noble and his fellow hunting partners, dumped the deer carcass into a public waterway near North Platte.