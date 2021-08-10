 Skip to main content
Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation fundraiser set for Saturday at Lincoln Co. Fairgrounds
Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation fundraiser set for Saturday at Lincoln Co. Fairgrounds

The annual fundraiser for the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation is set for Saturday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

The event begins with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by a dinner and auction at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and include a prime rib dinner and two glasses of wine or beer.

Children 12 and younger are admitted at no charge.

For tickets, contact Yvonne at 308-530-9518 or Sharon at 308-289-7174.

The Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit created in January 2002 to help cancer patients and their families in western Nebraska.

