Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation's annual dinner, auction set for Tuesday

It is a chance to not only dine on prime rib, but also potentially to leave with a pair of tickets to a Nebraska football game, or an art print or a gift basket.

Fifty to 75 items will be available in a silent auction — plus an additional 24 in a live auction — during Tuesday’s Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation event at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

The proceeds from the auction, as well as tickets to the fundraiser, will provide support for individuals who have been diagnosed with or are being treated for cancer.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door with children 12 years and younger free. The event is the major fundraiser for the organization annually. Individuals also donated $3,015 to the organization during North Platte Giving Day this year.

Those interested can visit giftofhopecf.com, contact giftofhopecfnp@gmail.com or call 308-284-0989 for additional information.

The event, in its 19th year, begins with a social hour and dinner at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, followed by the auction. Kim Baxter will provide entertainment during the night.

The Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation was formed in 2002, and board member Holly Howe said the organization has provided families with financial assistance ranging from gas cards to automobile and housing expenses over the past two decades.

She added one woman asked for a laundry cart with wheels because the cancer treatments had drained her of strength to carry her clothes to and from the laundry room down the hallway from her apartment.

“The money is important, but it’s also the idea that somebody has got your back is important too,” said Howe, who has been involved with the organization since 2014, after her husband, Keith, was diagnosed and treated for lymphoma.

“You hear the word ‘cancer’ and it’s like the walls, the ceiling and the floor all dissolve and you’re spiraling out of control,” Howe said. “You don’t know what you’re going to do, and then somebody throws you a lifeline. You grab it and hold onto it and think, ‘OK, maybe we’re going to get through this.’ That’s what the Gift of Hope wants to be. We want to help people out at one of the worst moments of their lives.”