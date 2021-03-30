Girl Scouts artVenture fundraiser goes online

OMAHA — The annual Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska fundraising event is going virtual and expanding statewide this year, according to a press release.
The artVenture Silent Auction: A Virtual Celebration of Creativity and Collaboration will take place online April 22 to 24.
ArtVenture is an arts education program that matches groups of Girl Scouts with professional artists in a collaborative setting.
Working together in a variety of mediums, they create original works of art that are sold in a silent auction.
Through technology, this year’s art collaborations took place online, allowing girls from across the state — and even from other states — to work with any artist no matter their location.
Their collaborative artwork, as well as pieces submitted by some of the state’s most well-known artists and unique experience packages, will be available during the artVenture silent auction.
Registration is free, and the auction opens at 7 a.m. CT April 22 and closes 8 p.m. April 24.
Proceeds benefit Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.
Virtual event attendees can purchase tasting or VIP boxes that include a choice of wine, craft beer or mocktails expertly paired with Girl Scout cookies, snacks and appetizers.
ArtVenture guests can watch a livestream grand finale event at 7 p.m. April 24 on Facebook.
For event details and registration information, visit bit.ly/artVenture2021.
A gallery featuring the artwork will be available soon, according to the press release.
ArtVenture sponsors include Lozier, Union Pacific, the Richard P. and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation, Pinnacle Bank, Moran’s Liquor Works and Zipline Brewing Company.