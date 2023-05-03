As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, North Platte’s Giving Day had generated 584 donations, totaling $263,415 to benefit 71 organizations.
To donate to your favorite nonprofit or cause, go to northplattegiving.org.
The top 10recipients so far have been:
- North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust: $117,390 from 48 unique donors, with $1,905 match remaining.
- Cody Park Tennis Courts Fund: $22,190 from 8 unique donors, with $38,905 match remaining.
- Community Connections: $11,210 from 42 unique donors.
- Cody Park Pickleball Courts Fund: $7,719 from 11 unique donors.
- Prairie Arts Center: $7,100 from 11 unique donors, with $71,450 match remaining.
- Boy Scouts of America Overland Trails Council: $7,055 from 53 unique donors.
- D and N Event Center: $6,250 from 6 unique donors, with $2,375 match remaining.
- Lincoln County Ag Society: $5,950 from 16 unique donors, $1,425 match remaining.
- North Platte Ice Skating Rink: $5,000 from one donor.
- Salvation Army: $4,875 from 12 unique donors.
People are also reading…
Several organizations also won prizes and online gift boosts:
- North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust: $500 from Equitable Bank for most online donors (7-9 a.m.); $500 from Hampton Inn, Fairfield Inn, Tru for most online donors (9-11 a.m.); $200 random online gift boost (9-11 a.m.) from U-Save Pharmacy.
- Community Connections: $500 from FNBO for most online donors (12-7 a.m.); $300 from Ady Marketing & Consulting, for second online most donors (7-9 a.m.); $200 random online gift boost (12-1 a.m.) from Weathercraft; $200 random online gift boost (9-11 a.m.) from Weathercraft.
- TNR North Platte: $300 from Kwip Stop for 2nd most online donors (12-7 a.m.).
- Boy Scouts Overland Trails Council: $500 from Edward Jones-Jeffrey Vap for most online donors on or before May 2.
- Deborah’s Legacy: $300 from Orr's Draperies & Dry Cleaning for 2nd most online donors on or before May 2.
- Lincoln County Ag Society: $300 from Home Instead for 2nd most online donors (9-11 a.m.).
- Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center: $300 random gift boost (on or before April 24) from Skiles Loop Bremer & White CPAs.
- Grace Ministries Food Pantry: $200 online gift boost (April 25-27) from Kwik Stop.
- Salvation Army: $200 random online gift boost (April 28-30) from Orr's Draperies & Dry Cleaning.
- Lincoln County Crime Stoppers: $200 random online gift boost (May1-2) from Carlson Financial Group – Charles Burwick.
- Lincoln County Historical Museum: $200 random online gift boost (12 – 7 a.m.) from Ady Marketing & Consulting.
- North Platte Area RSVP Fund: $200 random online gift boost (7-9 a.m.) from Kwik Stop.
- Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue: $200 random online gift boost (7-9 a.m.) from Hampton Inn, Fairfield Inn, Tru.