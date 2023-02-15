Amid the ongoing construction at District 177, GNC became the first Heartland Flats business to begin conducting business.

Store manager Rosemary Johnson said the store reopened with a soft opening Jan. 24, and she is excited about the new location. GNC was originally inside the former Platte River Mall, but chose to occupy a storefront on the first floor of the Heartland Flats building.

Heartland Flats is a contemporary concept that offers apartment living on the upper floors and retail businesses on the first floor. The building sits west of the original main entrance to the mall.

“I think it’s going to be easier for customers to pull in, grab what they need and not have to do quite a bit of walking,” Johnson said. “We’ve seen a lot of our regular customers, and we’re seeing quite a few new ones too.”

Johnson said she likes the setup of the new location and the new GNC design is bright and cheery. With the apartments above the business, Johnson believes GNC will be a good spot for folks to grab something cold to drink.

“We have three coolers full of cold protein and energy drinks, so they’ll bop in here for those,” Johnson said. “I’ve already had several of the construction guys stopping in to get a cold drink.”

The store is on the south side of Heartland Flats, and most shoppers will have the GNC sign in the middle of their windshield as they enter the parking lots.

“Being close to Dunham's Sporting Goods has already helped us,” Johnson said, with folks shopping for sporting goods and then coming to DNC for health essentials to enhance their activities.

“It’s going to be a great spot and I can’t wait to get the other stores out here and opened up with me,” Johnson said.

The grand opening is set for Feb. 24-26. Johnson said the store will be giving out GNC money as well as lots of samples.