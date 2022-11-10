'Godspell' offers modern spin on the parables of Jesus

The musical “Godspell” takes the parables of Jesus and retells them in eclectic ways.

The production is a collaborative effort between the North Platte Community College Theater Department and the North Platte Community Playhouse. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 20.

“Godspell” was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, who also wrote the hit musicals “Wicked,” “Pippin” and “Children of Eden.”

The production offered at the Playhouse is a masterful retelling of the original sensation — injected with contemporary references and dazzling new arrangements.

Essentially, it’s about a small group of people who help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing.

Benjamin Hill of North Platte performs the role of Jesus. He earned an Associate of Arts degree from NPCC and a Bachelor of Music degree in musical theater with a minor in theater from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“I’ve been drawn to the lights since I was young,” Hill said. “I really didn’t know what I wanted to do when I was picking college classes and that’s why I went to Mid-Plains first, but that’s where my interest in the theater grew.”

He said there are many parts of the musical he likes.

“It’s one of my minor roles on the stage, but the Prodigal Son story is my favorite,” Hill said. “Honestly I just love the finale. It tells the story of the crucifixion and has all those emotions in it.”

Lauren Franklin is a student at NPCC and is performing as a hippie wanderer. She said her start with acting begin at Ogallala High School in Speech.

“That’s how I found a love for acting,” Franklin said. “I tried out for plays and then I started in one-act and I loved it. I did Front Street this past summer and I loved it.”

Franklin said her favorite scene is when Jesus separates the sheep from the goats as the Good Shepherd.

“The other story I like is about the rich man and Lazarus,” Franklin said. “My favorite song is 'On the Willows,' which Judas sings. And the other one I also like is 'Beautiful City,' which John the Baptist sings.”

Hill said director Ritch Galvan adds a lot of good details and parts to his vision of the play.

The cast includes Hill, Franklin, Joshua San Miguel, Lane Swedberg, Tia Cooper, Sophia Perez, Anja Tejral, Angel Chua and Amy Sabatka.

NPCC vocal music instructor Kristin Simpson is the musical director and Bea Webster is the stage manager.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Playhouse box office Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. They will also be available at the door an hour before any performance.

Adult tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets for high school students with IDs and children younger than 16 are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Admission is free to Mid-Plains Community College employees and students with an ID.