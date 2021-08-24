Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center makes Tripadvisor top rankings

The Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center has been named as a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award Winner as it ranked in the top 10% of attractions worldwide, according to a press release.
Executive Director Kirsten Parker called the award "one of the most meaningful" the Tower could receive.
"It means we are meeting our mission while providing an entertaining and educational tourist attraction that people from all over the world enjoy," Parker said in the press release.
