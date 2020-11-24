Goodfellow Shoe Fund donations to help Lincoln County kids

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund has received more than $2,000 in donations so far during this season of giving, according to a press release.

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund’s mission is to provide shoes for children in need. The fund serves children throughout Lincoln County. The following donations have been received:

» $50 — Janice and Ernest Mehl, in memory of Dean Kittle.

» $250 — Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2839, Wal-Mart Distribution Center.

» $500 — David Erb.

» $750 — Kiwanis Club of North Platte.

» $1000 — Thrift Center for the Handicapped.

» Red Collection Can — $25.65 from Pop Corner.

Gifts and memorials may be made to the Goodfellow Shoe fund throughout the year. Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69103. Great Western Bank also accepts donations to the fund.

Application forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber St., North Platte. For more information, call Jana Greenwood at 308-530-4558.