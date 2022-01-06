Gothenburg Health clinic in Brady to close later in January

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg Health’s Brady clinic will close later this month.

The biweekly clinic has operated in Brady since early 2017.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide healthcare staffing shortages, we have made the difficult decision to end this service as we don’t have the resources to staff it any longer,” Gothenburg Health officials said in a press release. The last clinic day will be Jan. 25.

“Gothenburg Health is looking forward to ongoing wellness support of the community of Brady through unique events, including Brady-based school physicals or wellness fairs in the future,” the press release reads. “We are committed to the health and wellbeing of this community.”

Brady residents are encouraged to visit Gothenburg Health’s clinic in Gothenburg for future health care needs. To make appointments, call 308-537-4066.