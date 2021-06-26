Gothenburg native organizes Community Pride Fest Saturday at Cody Park

Alexis Brian struggled with questions of her sexual identity while growing up in a rural town in western Nebraska and felt like she had few people to turn to.

It’s a situation the 25-year-old Gothenburg native wants to help others avoid.

To further that goal she organized a Community Pride Fest Saturday afternoon at Cody Park. The event continued into the night with a gathering at Kelsey’s Place, where Brian works.

“Some people are really not supportive around here,” said Brian, who also scheduled the event to coincide with the six-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to legalize same-sex marriage. “My whole goal around this is to show the younger community is that they don’t have to think that they are alone. There are people who care, there are people who love them and want to see them be happy.

“I’ve had a (teenager) tell me, ‘I’m excited to find a safe place since I came out.’ She was like, ‘It was really dark in the closet and I’m excited.’” Brian said. “That honestly is what I’m excited for — to see the littles who have light restored back on their faces because there is a community for them now.”