Gothenburg native organizes Community Pride Fest Saturday at Cody Park

Alexis Brian struggled with questions of her sexual identity while growing up in a rural town in western Nebraska and felt like she had few people to turn to.
It’s a situation the 25-year-old Gothenburg native wants to help others avoid.
To further that goal she organized a Community Pride Fest Saturday afternoon at Cody Park. The event continued into the night with a gathering at Kelsey’s Place, where Brian works.
“Some people are really not supportive around here,” said Brian, who also scheduled the event to coincide with the six-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to legalize same-sex marriage. “My whole goal around this is to show the younger community is that they don’t have to think that they are alone. There are people who care, there are people who love them and want to see them be happy.
“I’ve had a (teenager) tell me, ‘I’m excited to find a safe place since I came out.’ She was like, ‘It was really dark in the closet and I’m excited.’” Brian said. “That honestly is what I’m excited for — to see the littles who have light restored back on their faces because there is a community for them now.”
There were more than 40 individuals were gathered at the park by shortly after 4 p.m. when the event started. There were also a number of raffle baskets, with proceeds being split between The Connection Homeless Shelter, the North Platte Animal Shelter, the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program of North Platte. Some funds will also be used toward the planning of future Pride Fest events in North Platte.
Jenny Bonta, representing the group Free Mom Hugs, was one of the individuals who had a table and a gift basket at the event.
Free Mom Hugs is part of a nationwide group that has the mission of “empowering the world to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through visibility, education and conversation.”
Bonta said she has LGBTQ individuals in her family and knows, “how it’s very essential to support and provide that extra love for them.”
She said Saturday’s event was a demonstration of that.
“I think sometimes LGBTQ individuals feel alone, that maybe there aren’t people who accept them for their whole self,” Bonta said. “To see people come together here and see them with flags and showing pride is just huge for people to feel that. Unfortunately they don’t get to see that always.”
There was a notepad at one of the tables where individuals could write down and share their contact information with others to grow on Saturday’s connection.
“They can create a pen pal with somebody in their age group,” said Brian, who came out after she graduated high school and had moved to Denver, Colorado. “They can continue to talk with somebody, so that way they have someone when things are getting darker. They have someone they can reach out to that they personally connected with.”
Brian decided to host the Pride Day last week and announced it on her Facebook page. It sparked a response of not only people interested in attending or asked what they could do, but also between five to 10 businesses that were willing to donate items for the raffle baskets.
Brian said the level of positive support she received outweighed the negative she has been subjected to as well.
“Just working and kind of telling people about it, I’ve gotten a lot of comments and jokes,” Brian said. “I’ve just had to take it with a grain of salt and water off my back like a duck. But, I don’t know. Some of the jabs kind of hurt.
“(The LGBTQIA community) has worked for so much to just try and be recognized as equal,” Brian said. “But to have people be hateful or mean is so disheartening It’s like, ‘Do you know us? Have you sat down and talked to us as people?’”
It’s a conversation that Brian hopes to spur through Saturday’s event.
“I’m trying to establish roots and let this flourish and grow into something really beautiful,” Brian said.