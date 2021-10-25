Gothenburg native, wife honored at Aksarben Ball

Holly Ostergard serves as president of the Acklie Charitable Foundation and is vice chair of Crete Carrier Corp. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Education and Human Sciences. In 2018, she received the Perry W. Branch Award from the University of Nebraska Foundation for Distinguished Volunteer Service, an award her husband, Tonn, has also received. Holly has also been recognized with the Inspire Excellence in Philanthropy Award, and the First Plymouth Woman of Distinction Award. She serves on the boards of the University of Nebraska Foundation, Lighthouse, Lincoln Children’s Zoo and Southeast Community College Foundation. Holly has been a member of Women Investing in Nebraska since 2013.

Their families have deep Aksarben roots. Tonn’s grandmother received Aksarben’s Good Neighbor of the Year Award in 1975. Holly’s father was inducted into the Aksarben Court of Honor in 1996. Holly was an Aksarben Countess in 1981 and served as president of Aksarben Friends in 2011. Their two children, who each play integral roles in the day-to-day business operations of Crete Carrier, have also been part of Aksarben. Winston Ostergard was an Aksarben Escort in 2009 and Halley Ostergard was a Page in 1995, a Countess in 2007 and named Queen of Aksarben that same year. Holly and Tonn’s granddaughter, Avery, served as a Page in Saturday night’s production and had the additional responsibility of being the “clock-bearer” at the beginning of the program.