Gothenburg native, wife honored at Aksarben Ball

Gothenburg native Tonn Ostergard and his wife, Holly, received the Aksarben Ball’s highest honor Saturday night, being named the Most Honored Citizens of Aksarben for 2021.
The ball celebrating volunteerism and community service has been a Nebraska tradition since 1895. After a hiatus in 2020, the tradition was welcomed back Saturday night with one of the largest crowds in Aksarben history, nearly 2,100 people.
More than 200 Nebraska and western Iowa families were honored at the event at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Aksarben Ball, the headlining event of the Aksarben Foundation, highlights the importance of education while raising funds for the Aksarben Scholarship Program.
The Ostergards are both native Nebraskans and University of Nebraska alumni. Tonn Ostergard was born on a farm just outside of Gothenburg; Holly was born in Lincoln.
A descendant of Danish immigrant pioneers, Tonn is chair and chief executive officer of Crete Carrier, a family business and privately owned transportation and logistics corporation in Lincoln. Additionally, Tonn serves on the board of directors of Union Bank and Trust Co., Ameritas Mutual Holding Co., NEBCO Inc. and the American Trucking Association. He was inducted into the Halls of Fame of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nebraska Business and UNL’s School of Accountancy. In addition, he has been recognized by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with the Alumni Leadership Award.
Holly Ostergard serves as president of the Acklie Charitable Foundation and is vice chair of Crete Carrier Corp. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Education and Human Sciences. In 2018, she received the Perry W. Branch Award from the University of Nebraska Foundation for Distinguished Volunteer Service, an award her husband, Tonn, has also received. Holly has also been recognized with the Inspire Excellence in Philanthropy Award, and the First Plymouth Woman of Distinction Award. She serves on the boards of the University of Nebraska Foundation, Lighthouse, Lincoln Children’s Zoo and Southeast Community College Foundation. Holly has been a member of Women Investing in Nebraska since 2013.
Their families have deep Aksarben roots. Tonn’s grandmother received Aksarben’s Good Neighbor of the Year Award in 1975. Holly’s father was inducted into the Aksarben Court of Honor in 1996. Holly was an Aksarben Countess in 1981 and served as president of Aksarben Friends in 2011. Their two children, who each play integral roles in the day-to-day business operations of Crete Carrier, have also been part of Aksarben. Winston Ostergard was an Aksarben Escort in 2009 and Halley Ostergard was a Page in 1995, a Countess in 2007 and named Queen of Aksarben that same year. Holly and Tonn’s granddaughter, Avery, served as a Page in Saturday night’s production and had the additional responsibility of being the “clock-bearer” at the beginning of the program.