Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams announces run for NU Board of Regents

Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams announced Thursday that he will run for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents representing the western half of the state.

“The strength of Nebraska’s economy and the success of our rural families depend upon a strong and vibrant university system,” Williams said in a press release that describes him as a fourth-generation Nebraskan, business and civic leader and two-term Republican state senator.

Williams’ great-grandfather, H.L. Williams, settled in Gothenburg in the 1890s, where he farmed and ranched before starting a local bank to help families in the area have a shot at success, according to the release.

Williams grew up working on the family farm before getting his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Nebraska. He went on to pursue a career as a community banker in Gothenburg, “where he has spent decades working tirelessly to help families, farmers, ranchers and small businesses to thrive in central Nebraska,” the release says.

Williams has served since 2014 in the Nebraska Legislature. His Rural Workforce Housing bill helped spur growth in rural economies across western Nebraska.