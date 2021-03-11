Gothenburg State Sen. Matt Williams' bill to allow anonymous reporting of school threats sees 1st-round approval

A proposed 24-hour service enabling anonymous reporting of threats to schools, their students or staff members won strong support in the Legislature Thursday.
State senators gave 33-5 first-round approval to Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ Legislative Bill 322, which would set up the Safe2HelpNE report line for use by any public or private school with a threat assessment team.
The measure, Williams’ 2021 priority bill, would allow any student, staff member, parent or community member to report “a threat or possible harm to people or property” via telephone, mobile device, website or email.
Professionals with appropriate training and support would staff the service and immediately contact the school’s threat assessment team when they receive direct or indirect concerns affecting “a student, school staff member or school property.”
Law enforcement would be contacted before the threat assessment team only when a report involves “an immediate life safety concern,” such as a threat of suicide by the contact.
Other possible subjects for Safe2HelpNE include bullying, stalking, electronic harassment, “family violence,” physical or sexual abuse, mental health, use of substances, “inappropriate weapons use” or threats to assault or attack someone, LB 322 says.
Accessing the reporting service would be free to the school, said Williams, adding that his bill builds on a successful pilot program in Douglas County schools funded by a federal grant.
“When it comes to keeping kids safe, there’s nothing as too many helpful resources,” he said. Safe2HelpNE would “provide a valuable resource to our threat assessment teams.”
The Nebraska Department of Education and interest groups representing all sizes of Nebraska schools backed LB 322 at its public hearing, he said. The Education Committee unanimously advanced the bill Tuesday.
Some lawmakers called attention to LB 322’s estimated $900,000 price tag, which reflects costs for the Education Department to set up the program and train participating schools’ threat assessment teams.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said he’d be more comfortable with the bill if it doesn’t tap state general funds. Williams said he’ll look for alternative funding sources before second-round debate.
North Platte Sen. Mike Groene also opposed LB 322, warning that “a child may not like another child in the class and calls this anonymous line and makes accusations.”
If such accusations should become public, “this could follow a kid his entire life,” he added.
Reports to the service “do not become part of a student’s record,” Williams replied in his closing statement before senators voted.
He voted to advance his own bill, with Erdman and Groene opposed. Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon did not vote on LB 322’s advancement, and Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango was absent.
Earlier, lawmakers gave final approval to four Williams bills (LBs 21, 23, 253 and 363) dealing with technical subjects handled by the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee that he chairs. The bills await action by Gov. Pete Ricketts.