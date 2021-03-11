Gothenburg State Sen. Matt Williams' bill to allow anonymous reporting of school threats sees 1st-round approval

Accessing the reporting service would be free to the school, said Williams, adding that his bill builds on a successful pilot program in Douglas County schools funded by a federal grant.

“When it comes to keeping kids safe, there’s nothing as too many helpful resources,” he said. Safe2HelpNE would “provide a valuable resource to our threat assessment teams.”

The Nebraska Department of Education and interest groups representing all sizes of Nebraska schools backed LB 322 at its public hearing, he said. The Education Committee unanimously advanced the bill Tuesday.

Some lawmakers called attention to LB 322’s estimated $900,000 price tag, which reflects costs for the Education Department to set up the program and train participating schools’ threat assessment teams.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said he’d be more comfortable with the bill if it doesn’t tap state general funds. Williams said he’ll look for alternative funding sources before second-round debate.

North Platte Sen. Mike Groene also opposed LB 322, warning that “a child may not like another child in the class and calls this anonymous line and makes accusations.”