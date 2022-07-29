Gothenburg Times, Cozad’s Tri-City Tribune cease publication

Two longtime Dawson County newspapers, the Gothenburg Times and the Cozad-based Tri-City Tribune, will both cease publication.

A staff-written post on the Tribune’s Facebook page Friday said Platte Valley Media LLC of Gothenburg, which owns both papers, had informed its staff of the closures in a noon telephone call.

The post said Times and Tribune subscribers would receive refunds based on how much time was left on their subscriptions.

Josh Umholtz, listed in the post as a contact for advertising customers, did not return a call from The Telegraph.

Websites for both papers were still online Friday afternoon, but Facebook pages for both had disappeared by then.

The twin closures end a brief two-newspaper competition in both cities launched by the founding of the Gothenburg Leader in 2019 and the revival of the Cozad Local in 2021.

Syndicate Publishing LLC, also located in Gothenburg, publishes the two newer weekly papers.

The Gothenburg Times had been published since July 17, 1908, according to the Nebraska Press Association and a search of the newspapers.com website.

A previous incarnation of the Times launched on Aug. 7, 1896. J.H. Donahue bought it a year later and moved it to Lexington, where it operated as the Lexington News until its 1899 merger with the Clipper-Citizen, now the Lexington Clipper-Herald.

Dean Dorsey founded the Tri-City Tribune in Cozad on Nov. 16, 1965, the press association said. His family sold the Tribune to Platte Valley Media after his 2013 death.

Platte Valley Media acquired the Times in 2015 from Greg and Kathi Viergutz, Lexington radio station KRVN-AM reported Friday.

Syndicate Publishing, owned by Gothenburg Leader founders Colten Venteicher and John Bell, also owns the Callaway Courier and Minden Courier.

Its revival of the Cozad Local last year resurrected a longtime name in that city’s newspaper history. The original Local debuted on July 16, 1897, and lasted into the 1970s, according to a newspapers.com search.