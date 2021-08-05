Gothenburg to build ‘Impact Center’ to meet child care, sports and event needs

GOTHENBURG — In an effort to tackle the community’s needs for an early child care facility, an indoor sports area and an events center, Gothenburg on Thursday announced plans and a fundraising effort for the Impact Center, a new facility to address these needs.
The leadership behind the Impact Center project represents a diverse group of Gothenburg citizens. The campaign coordinators are Colten Venteicher and Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition coordinator Nicole Hetz.
Construction of the estimated $10.95 million facility as a single project will create efficiencies in construction and operational costs, according to the committee planning the project.
The Impact Center will include:
» A 22,000-square-foot Early Learning Center with 17 classrooms and space for 250 children. The center will take children starting at the age of 6 weeks old. Starting at age 3, children who attend full-time will be part of the preschool program.
» A 7,000-square-foot turf-covered indoor Sports Training Center that community sports teams and organizations can use.
» A 10,500-square-foot Events Center that will include 6,800 square feet of meeting space that can be divided into four rooms. The Events Center will hold up to 400 and provide needed space for events like wedding receptions, graduations, banquets, conferences and meetings.
» A Healthy Families Center to provide for families’ physical, emotional and social well-being. This center will be open to everyone in the community.
Each space will have a separate and secure entrance.
The Impact Center will be located at the intersection of Avenue I and 12th Street in the green space across from Gothenburg Public School and adjacent to the Legion Ball Park. The location will take advantage of the existing parking and make the center easily accessible for school-age children and athletes. The land is currently owned by the Gothenburg Public Schools Foundation.
In 2019, the city of Gothenburg conducted a feasibility study for a community center, but concerns were raised over the cost to operate a stand-alone event center. Combining the center with other needed facilities will help with the overall cost of operation, according to the Impact Center project committee.
Anticipated funding for the center will come from local donations, state grants, private donations and private foundation grants. State funds will include those from the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund and Community Development Block Grant. The interlocal partners include the city of Gothenburg and Gothenburg Public Schools.
Around $3 million is anticipated to come from lead gifts of community members who commit early pledges; $2.4 million will come from commitments from the city, school and economic development grants; $3.5 million will come from private foundations; $1.05 million will come from funds through the state of Nebraska; and $1 million is expected to come from local residents.
So far, $2.8 million in private funds has been pledged toward the project, with early 2022 being the target goal to raise the funds, allowing for groundbreaking in the spring.
Mayor Joyce Hudson, state Sen. Matt Williams and Nate Wyatt, Gothenburg Improvement Company president and Gothenburg school board president, spoke to the crowd at the Sun Theater on Thursday.
Williams said Gothenburg has already made impacts through the senior center, library, hospital expansion, a new school and the YMCA. He called the Impact Center a “game changer” for the town.
“We need everyone in this community to get on board so we can make a difference,” Williams said. “Let the impact start today.”
Two public meetings will be held for the community to learn more about the Impact Center. The first is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Discovery Center classroom at Gothenburg Public Schools. The second is at noon Thursday in the city office meeting room.