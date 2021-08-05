Gothenburg to build ‘Impact Center’ to meet child care, sports and event needs

» A Healthy Families Center to provide for families’ physical, emotional and social well-being. This center will be open to everyone in the community.

Each space will have a separate and secure entrance.

The Impact Center will be located at the intersection of Avenue I and 12th Street in the green space across from Gothenburg Public School and adjacent to the Legion Ball Park. The location will take advantage of the existing parking and make the center easily accessible for school-age children and athletes. The land is currently owned by the Gothenburg Public Schools Foundation.

In 2019, the city of Gothenburg conducted a feasibility study for a community center, but concerns were raised over the cost to operate a stand-alone event center. Combining the center with other needed facilities will help with the overall cost of operation, according to the Impact Center project committee.

Anticipated funding for the center will come from local donations, state grants, private donations and private foundation grants. State funds will include those from the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund and Community Development Block Grant. The interlocal partners include the city of Gothenburg and Gothenburg Public Schools.