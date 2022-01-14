Gov. Ricketts: Finishing 1894 canal only way Nebraskans can guarantee Colorado will provide water

One will recommend how to allocate $1.04 billion in American Relief Plan aid, while the other will make regular adjustments in Nebraska’s two-year budget cycle while drawing down surplus tax revenues, he said.

But Ricketts said both budgets will avoid new ongoing spending commitments and focus on one-time needs. The state’s regular budget programs will be held to 3% growth, he said.

“I’ve told agencies we’ll live within our means as a government, because that’s what Nebraskans do,” he told his airport audience.

The all-but-forgotten South Platte River Compact allows Nebraska to complete 24 miles of the partly dug canal in Colorado. It started just south of Ovid, 93 miles upstream from North Platte, and ran south of Julesburg to near the state line.

That’s about as far as drought-stricken Perkins County residents got in the fall of 1894, after they approved $90,000 in county bonds and then personally went into Colorado to do the digging themselves.

But the bonds never were sold, forcing them to give up. The canal would have run a total of 65 miles, clipping corners of Deuel and Keith counties and ending at the Perkins-Lincoln county line, according to contemporary newspaper stories.