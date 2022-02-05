Gov. Ricketts to host 'Water and Taxes' town halls Feb. 15 in Gering, Ogallala

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that he will host “Water and Taxes” town halls Feb. 15 in Gering and Ogallala.

At the town halls, Ricketts will discuss his legislative priorities to protect and develop the state’s water resources and to deliver tax relief to Nebraskans.

Ricketts and others will give remarks about the importance of taking action to prevent a drastic reduction in the amount of South Platte River water flowing into Nebraska from Colorado. The South Platte River is an essential source of water for agricultural irrigation in Nebraska, and it supplies Platte River communities with drinking water. Additionally, the governor will share his plans to protect property tax relief and cut income taxes on hardworking Nebraskans.

The Ogallala town hall will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. MT at the Lake McConaughy Visitors Center and Water Interpretive Center, 1475 Highway 61.

The Gering town hall will be from 1 to 2 p.m. MT at Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail.