A fourth 2023-24 budget work session will follow mainly routine business when Lincoln County commissioners hold their weekly meeting Monday.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., and will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel. For access, visit youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.

County Board members have been working to trim departments’ budget requests to keep the budget within state lids for the fiscal year that started July 1.

Commissioners plan a public hearing and vote on adopting the budget during their Sept. 25 meeting at 11 a.m.

In other business, the County Board will discuss making a formal planning and zoning application for a subdivision plat for an intended building site for Region 51 Emergency Management.

Commissioners rejected three bids Aug. 21 for a multipurpose building near 1621 W. 10th St. in North Platte. They then decided to look at a smaller, cheaper structure that would just house Region 51’s field equipment.

Monday’s agenda includes a possible authorization for Region 51 Director Brandon Myers to work with planning and zoning officials on the matter.