Throughout this week, Marvin Planning Consultants has met with local officials and the general public as it begins to form the latest updates to North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s 2012 comprehensive plans and the 2018 city-county housing study.

Speaking with focus groups, Lincoln County commissioners and the North Platte City Council throughout the week were firm principal Keith Marvin and Aaron Sorrell, principal of Community Planning Insights of Dayton, Ohio.

Marvin’s team also held public town-hall meetings Monday through Thursday evenings.

At Tuesday’s nonvoting City Council work session, the housing shortage dominated much of the conversation as city officials grapple with planning for a growing community with the addition of several industries, most notably Sustainable Beef LLC and its expected 875 jobs.

Council members also touched on vacant and deteriorating housing stock, aging population and the need to retain younger residents.

“We need areas for housing, we need areas for development. I feel we’ve identified that,” Councilman Pete Volz said. “I think right now, you have a better picture of North Platte now than we did 10, 11 years ago, because we’re starting to define ourselves a little bit better.”

Among the housing-related challenges North Platte faces, Volz said, is a lack of retail services on the city’s west end where much of the housing development is taking place.

“Westfield (Shopping Center) is a great concept,” Volz said. “That Westfield area gets utilized more than any other area in the community as far as a small shopping center. Strategically locating small shopping centers like that with some services would be extremely beneficial.”

Council members also encouraged incorporating green spaces in new developments.

“Some of the developers coming in are alleviating that for us,” Volz said. “That eliminates the strain of our city adding more community parks as things grow to the west and possibly grow to the south.”

Sorrell asked council members to think about what they want their vision for development to be.

“As we talk about the west side and convenience-retail and making those services closer to the population,” Sorrell said, city officials should embrace the idea of what he called “a 15-minute city” or a “30-minute city.” Under that approach, every new housing development would be a 15- or 30-minute walk from both retail and green spaces.

Sorrell said the City Council and city officials then would begin to decide how to fill those gaps.

“As we move forward with future development, this is how we’re going to plug those gaps,” he said.

Council members also asked planners to consider how best to address vacant and deteriorating housing units within the framework of a comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan and housing study will be “looking at best practices, not only nationwide but (in) peer cities similar to North Platte — what has been done and what can be done under the framework you’re working under in Nebraska law,” Sorrell told the council.

He also encouraged them “to see if there are ordinances that may need to be adjusted to make your job easier and code enforcement easier, etc.”

“There are several areas in town where the lots are run down. They need to be kept up better,” Councilwoman Donna Tryon said. “I realize that the homestead (property tax) exemption was trying to keep the elderly and disabled in their homes. However, in doing that, they can’t care for their home either any more, and then we get into this problem we have.

“I don’t know if there’s something in there that can address more retirement places for elderly to move to that might be more reasonable.”

“Moving more toward the maintenance-free type of housing product benefits a lot of people,” Sorrell answered.

He added that retirement living — including condos and apartments with limited maintenance requirements for the residents — is a key component to review in revising the housing study and comprehensive plans.

But Marvin said the number of bed permits for assisted living allowed statewide haven’t increased recently. The available licenses are being bought out by Lincoln and Omaha companies as urban areas deal with the same aging problem, he added.

“Legislatively, we have to find a way to get that so it opens up in communities like North Platte and the rest of western Nebraska, so that people can stay in the areas where they want to live,” Marvin said.

Council members also touched on how to retain younger members of the community, both those who grew up in North Platte and those who relocate to North Platte early in life. That, they said, should be coupled with fostering entrepreneurship.