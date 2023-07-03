Lincoln County commissioners celebrated state approval of the proposed Sutherland Bridge when they met Monday. They also made some major changes — the first in many years — to the right-of-way permitting process for utility companies.

They tabled adding five hours per week to the veterans service officer's work schedule for now.

The new bridge at Sutherland will replace the narrow 1914 bridge that crosses the North Platte River.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with landowners” north of the river, Commissioner Chris Bruns said, adding that there are "a lot of very happy people in Lincoln County” now.

Commissioners voted to authorize Chairman Jerry Woodruff to sign an agreement with Miller and Associates for services related to the construction phase of the project. This is the same company that did design work for the new bridge.

“It gives me pleasure to sign this document,” Woodruff said.

“I’d like to recognize the work of former Commissioner Bill Henry,” who “did a lot of work” to bring us to this point, Woodruff said. He also praised Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz and former Superintendent Carla O’Dell for their diligence and time — collecting data, doing paperwork, etc. — to ensure that it would finally happen.

Commissioner Kent Weems praised Commissioner Joe Hewgley also, calling him a “trouper and soldier in this project” over the years since the need was identified and the process begun to gain approval and assistance from state offices.

“This has been a multidecade project,” Bruns said.

“We’re ready to put the project up to bid,” Schultz said. Commissioners set Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. to receive bids for the construction. “Once we receive bids I will forward them to the state,” he said. He added that he expected a quick turnaround before construction can begin.

As to how long construction will take, “I’m thinking around a year, possibly a little longer,” Schultz said. He did not know how traffic across the river would be handled during demolition of the old bridge and construction of the new one.

“I can see the end in sight,” said Woodruff.

New right-of-way permits

In another major development, commissioners approved changes to the permitting process for utility work in county rights of way. The permitting cost has been only $25 per applicant for many years. Change is “long overdue," said Woodruff.

“We have a lot of infrastructure being put into place,” with more work in rights of way than in the past, Bruns said. Many hours are put into reviewing and inspecting those sites. That makes it all the more important that a good agreement be in place. In addition, contractors sometimes leave rights of way in damaged condition. Agreements need to address that, too, Bruns said.

He, Hewgley and Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer developed the proposal that commissioners adopted Monday.

“There’re a few counties that utilize a fee structure like this,” Bruns said. He added that they tried to “make sure the language is correct and in the best interest of Lincoln County taxpayers.”

There will now be a $100 base fee for a permit. There will be additional fees for crossing hard surface roads, and fees per linear foot of cable or line being installed. If the right of way is left damaged when the work is done, the permit holder will be charged $200 per hour for repairs.

The new fee structure will not apply to work currently permitted under the old fee system.

Veterans service center hours

The veterans service office is having trouble getting all its work done in 35 hours per week, said Thomas Gann, veterans service officer. He presented his proposal to commissioners Monday. “My job is to take care of the veteran no matter what,” he added.

Gann would like to change the work hours for himself and his assistant to a start time of 8 a.m. from the current 9 a.m. start. The office would still be open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The extra hour at the beginning of the day would help the office complete its paperwork and other demands.

Gann gave a written report to commissioners for the month of June to validate his request. The report did not include information identifying people using the services. The office tracked 109 visits, 117 inbound phone calls and 139 outbound calls. It excluded calls that did not directly involve veterans and their families, such as calls made to other counties.

Commissioners tabled the proposal for now. Gann will submit the request via forms connected with development of the annual county budget.

In other business, commissioners:

• Set July 24 at 9:30 a.m. to receive bids for constructing a multiuse building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices. The building will be adjacent to the county weed office at 1621 W. 10th St.

• Heard a brief report from Schultz regarding threats from high water in the South Platte River. “We did have a few roads that were getting close to having problems,” he said. The river was measured at 11.7 feet at North Platte last Thursday, according to the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. It had dropped back to 10.0 feet by 10 a.m. Monday. Minor flood stage is 13.0 feet and action stage is 10.0 feet.

• Authorized the chairman to sign documentation so the county can get state reimbursement for the O’Fallon crossing project. The documentation, in the form of Resolution 2023-13, certifies that the culverts were installed; the backfill, paving and other work have all been completed; and the road is open to the public. The state is providing $43,164 for the work.

“Thank you for all your work on this,” Wuehler said to Schultz. “It’s good that Lincoln County doesn’t have to withstand all the cost.”

• Heard a report from Weems regarding black-tailed prairie dog control discussed in prior commissioner meetings. He had worked with Woodruff and Volkmer to write advertisements for a part-time employee and, as an alternative, an independent contractor, to do the control work. The ads will be posted in the media.

• Authorized the chairman to sign an agreement with the city of North Platte to discharge well water into the city’s storm drain system. The water is from the county’s geothermal well connected to the heating and cooling system at the courthouse.

• Authorized the chairman to sign a right-of-way permit for McCook Public Power District to bore under a county road south of Brady for utility work.

• Approved certificates of correction and refund submitted by County Assessor Julie Stenger. One was for real estate to reflect a correction made by the state. Others were for real estate and personal property ownership changes and a homestead exemption change.

• Approved motor vehicle tax exemptions submitted by County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo. Two were for Chevy Equinox SUVs used by the American Red Cross for charitable purposes. The others were for a Ford 2001 van and a trailer used by Great Plains Health for general hospital use. Gurciullo noted that the exemption for the hospital is stipulated by state statute.

• Considered property tax protests.