Monday, Lincoln County Assessor Julie Stenger lead appraiser Charity Farley presented the three-year plan to the Lincoln County commissioners as required by state statute.

The annual update gave the commissioners a timeline of valuations. Stenger told the board it is a requirement to physically inspect every property in the county every six years.

“We have our county set up pretty well on a six-year cycle and this is just to give you what the next three-year plan is in that cycle,” Stenger said.

Stenger said she handles mostly the agriculture properties and Farley schedules the residential and commercial.

“The six-year cycle started with 2023 so the north side (of North Platte) was done for 2023 as well as the Lake (Maloney) properties,” Farley said. “For 2024, we will be doing all of the south side of North Platte. That includes south of the interstate as well.”

She said the appraisers do a physical drive-by appraisal and if necessary knock on doors if there is a need to see something that can’t be seen during the drive-by.

The dividing line between the north and south sections of North Platte is the railroad tracks, Farley said.

“For 2025, we will be doing all of the villages,” Farley said. “At the same time that we do the residential, we will do the commercial in those villages.”

Commercial properties are harder to survey with a drive-by appraisal, Farley said.

“We usually go in and talk to those individuals who own the property or are leasing the property,” Farley said.

In 2026, the assessor’s office will start the suburban and rural residential review, as well as the improved ag parcels.

“It took us two years the last time we did it and it may require that again this time,” Farley said. “There are a lot of parcels, it’s a lot of driving, that’s a lot of time it takes us to do that. Lincoln County is not a small county, so it’s time consuming.”

The final year of the three-year plan, Farley said in 2027 or 2028, the commercial properties inside North Platte will be up for appraisal.

Stenger said she monitors the unimproved ag sales and ag sales that have improvement value of less than 5% of the overall value.

“Those are also looked at as an unimproved ag sale,” Stenger said. “I continue to set the ag values every year based on that three-year sales ratio study.”

The appraisers look at the aerial imagery when pulling the cards for the rural review. That imagery is updated every two years and was last updated in July 2022.

“State statute was passed quite a few years ago that to be in compliance with that six-year review inspection cycle,” Stenger said, “you are able to look at the aerial imagery, as long as it’s been within two years.”

If the imagery shows a new structure of some kind, the appraisers go out to the property to physically inspect it. The imagery is taken by the Farm Service Agency every two years.

“The GIS vendors have been getting that imagery and providing it to us every two years,” Stenger said. “That’s what we’re paying for now.”

However, Stenger said she looks at the sales of all properties every year — residential and commercial.

“We learned this year that if we’re out of compliance, based on what is going on with the sales, then we have to do that overall blanket increase,” Stenger said.

She said there will be a new study done on recreational property in 2026.

“We will look at those recreational sales,” Stenger said. “We don’t have as many as we did for a while, but they are still selling, in my opinion, in a very strong market.”

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler asked about the process if an unreported building is discovered on a parcel.

“Do you just add it and it starts from there,” Wuehler said, “or do you go back and try to figure out when it was built.”

Stenger said since the imagery is updated every two years, usually her office is not too far behind on finding new buildings or improvements to the properties.

“In my opinion, that’s a little bit of what the frustration is for us,” Stenger said. “If it’s an ag building, they are not required to go in front of Planning and Zoning to get a building permit.

“The people aren’t doing anything wrong. There is not a requirement to issue a permit to them, so we do miss some of that stuff.”

In a follow up question, Stenger said in an email that if the building is agricultural, such as a grain bin, there is no requirement to get a permit from the county.

“However, if it’s a rural or ag property that is building a new residential house, garage or structure,” Stenger said, “they are required to get a building permit, even though it’s considered a rural property.”

She said that although ag structures don’t require a building permit, they are required by state statute to report all improvements, including buildings or any type of structure of more than $2,500 to the County Assessor’s Office.

“Failure to do so will result in a 12% to 20% penalty of the tax due on the improvements for each taxing period passed and can be implemented if not timely reported,” Stenger said.

A form is available on the Nebraska Department of Revenue website to report these buildings or structures, or people can come in to the assessor’s office to fill out the form.

“We will go look at it and get all the information and a new photo,” Stenger said.

Commissioner Joe Hewgley asked about software that could streamline the process for the assessor’s office.

“We actually discussed about a year ago some software, but it was fairly pricey,” said Commissioner Chris Bruns. “We looked at the Cares Act to prevent the assessors from having to inspect each property (physically).”

Stenger said a number of counties have used ARPA funds to purchase that type of software. She said those counties brought in their law enforcement offices in collaboration on the software that allows them to use the imagery as well.

“A sheriff’s office or any of the police forces can use (the software) because the imagery is so close,” Stenger said. “They can pan 360 degrees and then they can really zoom in to find a gate or if you need to surround the building you can see everything you need to see.”

Hewgley said with modern technology, there should be a software program that would find the property improvements automatically without having to manually search the images.

“Our GIS does not have that capability,” Farley said. “EagleView does have the ability to take your old imagery and put the new on it and it will highlight those spots. For instance, if someone has a new deck on their house or something of that nature, it will pick that up.”

Bruns said when the software was discussed previously there was an expensive up-front cost as well as an annual subscription cost.

“It definitely would be something that would be beneficial for numerous reasons,” Farley said. “There are individuals who don’t want us going on their property and we have to estimate it from the road, so with that software, you can measure anything on those properties with that EagleView.”

The commissioners said it would be good to take another look at the EagleView software to evaluate the benefit versus the cost.

“If it improves the accuracy and the efficiency and the safety,” Wuehler said, “it sounds like there’s a lot of benefit to it.”