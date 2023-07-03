LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen will stop in North Platte and Arnold Thursday to discuss economic development and highlight Nebraska’s newest highway projects and broadband expansion grants.

Pillen plans to highlight key highway projects in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s recently released 2024-29 Surface Transportation Program. He’ll also discuss plans for using a $405 billion federal award to Nebraska for expanding high-speed internet service to more rural communities.

NDOT Director Vicki Kramer, newly appointed State Broadband Director Patrick Haggerty and new Department of Economic Development Director K.C. Belitz will accompany Pillen at his Lee Bird Field and Arnold stops.

Five stops in all are planned on the governor’s Thursday tour, starting in Columbus and ending in Grand Island and Wahoo.