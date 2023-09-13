Two of the eight local governments serving North Platte finalized their 2023-24 budgets and property tax requests earlier this week.

Lincoln County Agricultural Society board members approved their $9.72 million budget just before the group’s 2023 annual meeting Monday at the county fairgrounds in North Platte.

Authorized spending, which would slip by 0.6% from last year’s total, continues to reflect hopes of starting construction of the Linco Ag & Education Center during the fiscal year.

The fair board approved a tax request of $475,016, 9.2% higher than in 2022-23. Most of that money reflects the cost of holding the annual July county fair.

As a result, the Ag Society’s 2023 tax rate will tick upward from 0.818 cents to 0.823 cents per $100 of taxable value.

On Tuesday, Educational Service Unit 16 board members ratified a $16.1 million 2023-24 budget in North Platte.

It keeps the 15-county agency’s tax rate at its maximum rate of 1.5 cents per $100, where it has been every year but two since 2004-05.

ESU 16’s total budget is 2.7% higher than it was last year. The educational support agency’s tax request rose by 9.6%, reaching $1.78 million, to match the percentage increase in its region-wide taxable value.