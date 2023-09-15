Lincoln County’s chief emergency management officer will report to county commissioners Monday on Thursday’s Bailey Yard explosion and fire and the evacuation that followed.

The 9 a.m. meeting in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., also will include the County Board’s fifth and final work session to finalize the 2023-24 county budget for a Sept. 25 public hearing and vote.

Monday’s meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel. For access, visit youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.

Brandon Myers, director of Region 51 Emergency Management, will join commissioners about 10:25 a.m. to review the local response to the blast at the Union Pacific yard outside North Platte.

An intermodal shipping container containing perchloric acid ignited and blew up around noon Thursday. About 25 homes were evacuated for about five hours along and up to a mile north of U.S. Highway 30 north of Bailey Yard.

Commissioners have been laboring to trim the county’s proposed 2023-24 spending after a draft version submitted Aug. 21 showed it would exceed state lids by at least $137,421.

In other business, commissioners will decide whether to loan startup money to the Nebraska International Port of the Plains authority from the county’s share of COVID-19 aid.

County Board members first discussed the temporary loan July 28, the same day that the board they appointed to run the port authority and the fledgling “rail park” outside Hershey held its initial meeting.

They put off action until it was clearer how much money the port authority would need to get its operations under way, Commissioner Chris Bruns said.

The County Board also will:

Hold public hearings and vote on a trio of items related to Steve and Tricia Scholz’s property at 22468 N. Cattle Growers Road, along U.S. Highway 83 about 15 miles northeast of North Platte. The Scholzes want to build a multifamily residential building to house agricultural workers. They’re seeking to amend the county’s land-use map, rezone the building site from A-1 agricultural to R-2 urban residential and gain a conditional use permit for construction.

Conduct its quarterly inspection of the Lincoln County Detention Center, across North Jeffers from the courthouse.