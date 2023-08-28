Lincoln County commissioners agreed Monday to offer to settle two property valuation disputes currently before Nebraska’s Tax Equalization and Review Commission.

The County Board voted 4-0, with Commissioner Micaela Wuehler absent, to offer “confessions of judgment” to North Platte Hospitality Inc., owners of the city’s Ramada by Wyndham hotel, and in one of two TERC challenges by Western Tabor Ranch Apartments LLC, which owns an apartment building at 1102 S. Tabor Ave.

TERC will have to accept the confessions of judgment to close the two cases, County Assessor Julie Stenger and lead appraiser Charity Farley told commissioners.

Valuations for tax purposes for the years involved in Monday’s vote were agreed upon with the respective property owners, they added.

If TERC agrees, North Platte Hospitality’s 2022 taxable value for its main Ramada property at 2102 S. Jeffers St. would be lowered from $7.81 million to just under $4.6 million. Its 2023 taxable value is set at $5.74 million.

Farley said the assessor’s staff agreed the hotel, which opened in 1966 as North Platte’s first Holiday Inn, deserved a lower valuation after a walkthrough with the hotel’s owners. It had suffered water damage in some places, she said.

Western Tabor Apartments, based in Gering, accepted a reduction in its 2021 taxable value from nearly $1.52 million to $1.43 million, Farley said.

The firm will continue to contest its 2022 valuation of $3.73 million with TERC, she said. The South Tabor apartments’ 2023 valuation is $2.03 million.

Commissioners Monday also adopted their 2023 “preliminary levy allocation” resolution for the county’s agricultural society and 27 hospital, cemetery and fire districts serving parts of the county.

Not all of those smaller property tax consumers have finished setting their 2023-24 budgets, County Clerk Becky Rossell said. The final combined tax rate for them and for county government can’t exceed 50 cents per $100 of taxable value.

In other business, the County Board:

Learned of management changes at the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s West Central Research, Extension and Education Center. Randy Saner, who has been the office’s lead educator, will share leadership duties with agronomist Chuck Burr and horticultural extension educator David Lott.

Passed a resolution officially adopting county zoning codes for “crypto mining” and data centers. The County Board voted for the changes Aug. 14 but neglected to approve the required resolution, said Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer.

Approved a new subdivision replat that corrects the lot line between properties respectively owned by Michael and Shari Giebler and Todd and Ginger Carr at 9019 and 9053 Highlands Drive near Lake Maloney. The Gieblers also combined their lot next to the Carrs with a lot they own on the other side.

Received a single bid from Jody’s Auto Sales of North Platte for two used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan minivans for transporting inmates to and from the county jail. The minivans, which have about 17,800 and 22,700 miles respectively, would cost $18,750 with trade-ins. Commissioners tabled awarding the bids until Sheriff’s Office staff can test-drive them.

Learned that Sutherland village officials have officially requested to have the county’s Board of Adjustment handle their zoning variance matters. State law requires the county to go along, said Volkmer and Planning Administrator Judy Clark.