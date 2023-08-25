Lincoln County commissioners Monday will take up their annual resolution to collect 2023 property taxes on behalf of the county’s smaller local governments.

A wide variety of other agenda items appears on the agenda for the 9 a.m. meeting in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.

State law requires the County Board to approve a “preliminary levy allocation” resolution each year for 27 hospital, cemetery and rural fire districts serving parts of the county.

Tax rates for that group aren’t reported as part of the tax rate for county government, but they can’t add up to more than 15 cents per $100 of taxable value.

Also Monday, commissioners will decide whether to offer “concessions of judgment” in two valuation disputes before the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission. Western Tabor Ranch LLC challenged its 2021 taxable value, as did North Platte Hospitality Inc. with its 2022 valuation.

In other business, commissioners will:

Continue their work sessions on the county’s 2023-24 budget after the regular agenda.

Decide whether to approve an administrative subdivision for Michael and Shari Giebler and Todd and Ginger Carr at 9019 and 9053 Highlands Drive near Lake Maloney.

Receive bids for two used transport vehicles for the county jail. Commissioners will then decide whether to award a bid Monday.

Consider a follow-up resolution to the County Board’s Aug. 14 vote to adopt zoning codes for “crypto mining” and data centers.

Discuss the village of Sutherland’s possible use of the services of the county’s Board of Adjustment.

Receive an update on a change in leadership roles at the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Office at North Platte’s West Central Research, Extension and Education Center.