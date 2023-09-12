Those hot pink postcards are on their way again to Lincoln County mailboxes — but the speakers’ list they’re promoting likely will be shorter.

Changes in expected property tax requests should excuse North Platte Public Schools and Lincoln County government from having to take part Sept. 20 in the county’s second annual state-mandated “joint property tax hearing,” County Clerk Becky Rossell said Tuesday.

“They are both on the postcard, but (I’m) not sure how this works as far as what will need to be presented at the joint public hearing or if we even have to participate now,” she said.

The Sutherland school district is the only other affected local government expected to raise its 2023-24 tax request enough to force its participation in the hearing, Rossell said.

The 6 p.m. meeting next Wednesday is required in each county under Legislative Bill 644, passed by the Legislature in 2021. It’ll be held in the McDonald-Belton Theatre at North Platte Community College’s South Campus, 601 State Farm Road.

County, city and village governments, school districts and community colleges must take part if they propose to raise their tax requests by 2 percentage points plus the percentage their total taxable values rose due to “real growth” in their property tax rolls.

LB 644 says such growth includes improvements to a property, parcels added to a city or village by annexation, a change in a property’s use and a higher “excess value” for a property benefiting from tax increment financing.

But it doesn’t include valuation increases due to sales or assessor’s adjustments — factors that typically account for most taxable-value growth.

Last year’s initial LB 644 hearing drew more than 100 people to North Platte’s McKinley Education Center. The city of North Platte, the Mid-Plains Community College Area and the North Platte, Maxwell, Hershey and Wallace schools made required presentations.

County Assessor Julie Stenger said the Nebraska Department of Revenue sent out the brightly colored joint-hearing postcards in two mailings Friday and Monday.

Rossell said local governments covered by LB 644 had until Sept. 1 to supply her office with estimated 2023-24 tax request figures to determine which ones have to attend.

But she said North Platte’s school tax request apparently will drop below the law’s trigger after the school board Monday failed to claim its full tax-request authority under a brand-new state lid.

County commissioners also have been expecting to have to attend the Sept. 20 hearing, based on a first-draft budget that would have exceeded the county’s ability to raise spending under a different lid.

The County Board has held a series of budget workshops after their weekly meetings to make their budget fit the spending lid.

Based on their work through Monday, Rossell said, “it does appear that the county has dropped below the trigger point” forcing attendance at the joint tax hearing.

Commissioners are expected to finalize their 2023-24 budget proposal at next Monday’s meeting, she said. The County Board has set its budget hearing and adoption vote for Sept. 25.

The North Platte City Council cut its new tax request below 2022-23 levels, excusing it from this year’s hearing. The council adopted the city’s 2023-24 budget last Thursday.

The Legislature tweaked the joint tax hearing law this year to require the hearings to be held between Sept. 14 and 24. They had to be held in 2022 between Sept. 17 and 29 — the latter being the day before governments must submit finished budgets to the state auditor’s office.