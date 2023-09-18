Representatives of North Platte Public Schools and Lincoln County will use their time during Wednesday’s second annual joint property tax hearing to outline recent efforts to cut their 2023-24 property tax requests.

Sutherland Public Schools will be the only other mandatory participant in the state-required 6 p.m. hearing in the McDonald-Belton Theatre at North Platte Community College’s South Campus, 601 State Farm Road.

The county and the two school districts were both listed on the hot pink postcards inviting county property owners to attend the joint meeting and comment on the trio’s tax requests.

All three had estimated as of a Sept. 1 deadline that they’d be asking for more additional property tax dollars than the state law requiring the joint hearing allows for them to skip it.

Legislative Bill 644, passed in 2021, requires participation by county, city and village governments, school districts and community college if they plan to raise their tax requests by 2 percentage points plus the percentage their total taxable values rose due to “real growth” in their property tax rolls.

But county and North Platte school leaders now plan to explain what they’ve done to lower their final tax requests below LB 644’s trigger point, said County Clerk Becky Rossell and school district Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson.

County commissioners Monday wrapped up a five-week series of work sessions to cut a draft spending proposal that was at least $137,421 over state lids on budget growth.

They finalized a $63.5 million 2023-24 plan that would spend 4.6% more in all funds than last year but cut Lincoln County’s property tax request by 0.85%, from almost $16.7 million in 2022-23 to $16.55 million this fiscal year.

The tax rate to support county government would drop 8.7%, reaching 28.7 cents per $100 of taxable value, if the County Board approves the budget. It’ll hold an 11 a.m. public hearing Sept. 25 before taking a final vote.

Meanwhile, North Platte school board members fell one “yes” vote short Sept. 11 of approving enough 2023-24 “property tax request authority” to cover a tax request that would have been 9.7% larger for all funds than in 2022-23.

Given that failure, board members will hold a 6 p.m. public hearing Thursday on a tax request that would rise by 6.7% over last school year. They’ll take a final vote on the lowered request at their next regular meeting Oct. 9.