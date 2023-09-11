State officials have been reducing more homestead exemptions granted in past years than usual, and Lincoln County officials wish they knew more about the reason why.

County commissioners and County Assessor Julie Stenger discussed the situation Monday as the County Board ratified reductions in nine of the special property tax exemptions the county had granted in 2020.

They’re among 32 exemptions the Nebraska Department of Revenue has told the county to cut back as it audits past exemption applications, said county homestead exemption administrator Angie Forbes. Other counties are having the same experience, she said.

The affected property owners have 30 days by law to pay the additional 2020 tax amounts to the county, Stenger said.

Eligible Nebraskans have until June 30 each year to apply for full or partial homestead exemptions, which vary depending on their household income and their property’s taxable value.

They’re available — in addition to the automatic tax-bill discount through the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund — to Nebraskans older than 65; qualified disabled individuals; and qualified disabled military veterans or their surviving spouses if they’ve died.

Stenger and Forbes said the Revenue Department, which typically audits homestead exemptions three years in arrears, found in all nine of Monday’s cases that 2020 applicants had more income than warranted for the exemptions they got.

Two of the nine lost partial exemptions as a result. Three had full exemptions reduced, and the other four had partial exemptions cut back. Eight of the affected owners were from North Platte and the ninth from Maxwell.

Stenger said the Revenue Department notifies affected holders of homestead exemptions about what other income they found that should have been on their applications. If the holders don’t appeal within 30 days, the state tells the county to reduce the exemptions.

But beyond saying recipients had more income than stated, Stenger said, the Revenue Department has said it’s forbidden by federal privacy laws to be more specific with the assessor’s office.

That’s frustrating for her and her staff, she said, because they don’t know what they’re doing wrong. She has asked homestead exemption recipients to contact her office with questions if they receive notices from the state.

“A lot of times we don’t” hear from them, Stenger said, and then her staff has “no clue as to what they’re doing incorrectly.”

Besides figuring out where an error occurred, she added, her staff can help affected exemption holders see if they overlooked medical expenses that could have offset part of their income.

In another matter, commissioners approved travel expenses for Veterans Service Officer Thomas Gann and Commissioner Micaela Wuehler to attend the Nebraska Association of County Officials’ annual legislative conference Oct. 12 in West Point.

Both said they’ll be seeking support to draft and pass a bill allowing counties to provide financial aid to veterans regardless of whether they served in times of combat. The October meeting helps shape NACO’s lobbying agenda for the 2024 Unicameral session.

Gann, who succeeded the retired Paul Cooper last September, said the Nebraska Department of Veterans

Affairs is empowered to assist all veterans but state law limits counties’ aid to combat veterans.

Wuehler said NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon and legal counsel Beth Farrell have helped her and Gann work on the issue. Because of their contacts, “they have had many other counties come forward in support” of Gann’s initiative, she said.

The state veterans department has expressed its support, and state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte “is definitely interested” in such a bill, Wuehler added.

In other business, the County Board agreed to seek the city of North Platte’s approval to consolidate five county-owned lots in relation to the proposed storage building for Region 51 Emergency Management.

Commissioners last month rejected all three bids for a multipurpose building near the county’s Noxious Weed Department at 1621 W. 10th St. They’re now exploring a cheaper building to store Region 51’s field equipment.

Judy Clark, planning administrator for the city and county, said her office found that the county’s property still officially includes five lots that should have been merged into one or two.

The County Board voted to apply to the city for a new subdivision and authorize Region 51 Director Brandon Myers to work with Clark’s office on it.

North Platte Planning Commission members would review a new plat, with the City Council making the final decision.