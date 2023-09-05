Lincoln County commissioners Tuesday accepted the $5.24 million low bid from KEA Constructors LLC of rural Milford for a new bridge just east of the National Register of Historic Places bridge four miles north of Sutherland.

The 5-0 vote capped a long 37-year wait for state approval and financial help for a new bridge over the North Platte River. Prairie Trace Road will be rerouted slightly east approaching the new bridge, which Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz said must be finished within two years.

County Board members declared the 1914 bridge’s replacement a priority in 1986, 38-year Commissioner Joe Hewgley’s first full year in office.

“The bridge is older than I am,” Hewgley joked before board Chairman Jerry Woodruff called Tuesday’s meeting to order. “It’s been there longer than I’ve been on the board.”

It’s also been there longer than the North Platte county courthouse, which in 2022 marked the centennial of the laying of its cornerstone.

Commissioners awarded a $36,345 bid to Lincoln Construction Co. for the multiple-span concrete arch bridge on April 7, 1914, the Evening Telegraph reported the following day. The state and county split the cost equally.

Construction started that summer, and the bridge opened to traffic at the start of August 1915. The Telegraph reported that July 22 saying the bridge “is to be ready for use in 10 days.”

It was listed on the National Register in 1992, six years after the County Board first sought to replace it. It was one of 17 of its type built across Nebraska in the 1910s and 1920s.

Commissioners and Schultz clarified Tuesday that while the historic bridge will remain open during construction, it will be removed once its successor is opened to traffic. Previous Telegraph stories had reported the 1914 bridge would be retained.

Hewgley said the county was required to fully document the historic bridge’s location and details. “We did have our historic photos done to have that recorded with the state.”

Schultz said the county’s roads department, the Nebraska Department of Transportation and project engineer Miller & Associates of Kearney all agreed KEA’s $5.24 million bid was in order and met all project requirements.

Runner-up bidder Simon Contractors of North Platte bid $6.28 million, also below Miller’s project estimate of $6.65 million. Two Lincoln firms turned in bids above the estimate.

County Board members were delighted that the Sutherland bridge can be replaced far more cheaply than expected after the county’s long wait.

“It’s wonderful to have in excess of a million dollars (in) savings,” Woodruff said. “It almost seems too good to be true.”

Charles Stout of Hershey, a local representative of KEA Constructors, said the firm can start construction “when you guys allow us to start.”

In other business, commissioners set an 11 a.m. public hearing Sept. 25 on the county’s 2023-24 budget. They later held a third post-meeting work session to trim proposed spending below state lids on budget growth.

The County Board also voted 5-0 to exercise their option under the lid law to raise the county’s spending authority by 1% more than this year’s basic limit. But commissioners stressed they’re aiming not to use it.

“Unfortunately, you have to protect your ability to raise funds,” Commissioner Kent Weems said. “You can approve it and still cut more anyway.”

Without Tuesday’s vote, Lincoln County’s 2024-25 budget authority would start from a lower “base.” The unclaimed authority couldn’t be made up even if commissioners should approve the extra 1% boost next year.

“Protecting our ability to raise the revenue is necessary in inflationary times,” Commissioner Chris Bruns said. “I really hope the board works not to utilize it.”

“That’s our goal as well,” Weems replied.

The budget-cutting task got a bit easier when commissioners voted 5-0 to accept a $37,500 bid from Jody’s Auto Sales of North Platte to replace two county jail transport vehicles with 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan minivans.

County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said he’ll be able to cut his office’s proposed budget by $20,000 as a result. They have only about 17,800 and 22,700 miles respectively, and Kramer said “they look like showroom” condition.

“Basically, it’s two (vehicles) for the price of one,” he said.

Woodruff, as chairman, agreed to represent the County Board at the county’s second annual state-mandated joint property tax hearing. Cities, villages, counties, school districts and community colleges must appear if they raise their property tax requests by a predetermined level each year.

County Clerk Becky Rossell will preside over the joint hearing, set for 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the McDonald-Belton Theatre at North Platte Community College’s South Campus.