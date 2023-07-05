The northern end of U.S. Highway 83’s upgrade to a “Super 2” highway is set to get started from Lake Maloney south in the new 2023-24 fiscal year.
Stage 2 of U.S. 83’s North Platte-to-McCook upgrade is one of 20 projects in the one-year section of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s newly released 2024-29 Surface Transportation Program book.
Fifteen of those short-term projects are in the NDOT’s North Platte-based District 6, including reconstruction of Interstate 80 between Ogallala and Roscoe the rebuilding of I-80’s westbound rest area in that section.
State highway leaders expect to spend just short of $96 million on District 6 projects during 2023-24, not counting $17.2 million previously committed to the next step of the U.S. 83 expansion.
District 6 Engineer Gary Thayer said NDOT expects to award bids in September for Stage 2.
People are also reading…
“We still have some (environmental) clearance issues to resolve,” but he hopes to start work in spring 2024 and finish it by the end of that year, he said.
U.S. 83’s “Super 2” work is being funded through the 2011 Build Nebraska Act, which devotes one-fourth of a cent of Nebraska’s 5.5% state sales tax to completing the state’s three-decade-old expressway plan and improving major highways in other high-traffic areas.
NDOT’s neighboring District 7 completed Stage 1 of U.S. 83’s upgrade during 2020, covering more than 10 miles south of Frazier Creek south of the Nebraska Highway 23 junction outside Maywood.
The “Super 2” concept maintains the highway’s two-lane design but adds a third “passing lane” every seven to 10 miles, Thayer said.
Work on District 6’s segment will cover 15.2 miles south from Lake Maloney Elementary School, ending just north of U.S. 83’s north junction with Nebraska 23 north of Wellfleet.
Thayer said U.S. 83 would gain two passing lanes in each direction in that stretch, as well as six widened intersections with turn lanes between North Lake Road and Kaneb Road.
The highway’s Lake Road intersection also marks the start of its North Platte-area four-lane segment. U.S. 83 remains divided going north into North Platte, where it becomes the South Jeffers and South Dewey “ones” to downtown.
Thayer said the upcoming “Super 2” improvements will include moving the highway’s southbound “merge point” about 1,500 feet south to make for a safer, easier transition back into two-lane traffic.
“Basically, we are pushing that merge lane south because there’s too many decisions for (southbound) motorists to make at that intersection,” he said.
The eventual contractor also will build a dedicated right-turn exit lane from southbound U.S. 83 west onto Lake Road, Thayer said. It’ll be similar to one built last year exiting southbound to the new one-block segment of College Drive, which runs to North Platte Community College’s South Campus.
One major segment of U.S. 83’s North Platte-McCook “Super 2” will remain unfinished once the segment south from Lake Maloney is finished, Thayer said.
McCook-based District 7’s long-term plan calls for adding more passing lanes along 10.7 miles north from Frazier Creek past Maywood to near Wellfleet.
NDOT officials originally spoke of a total of six projects along the route. But Thayer said three U.S. 83 segments don’t involve adding passing lanes and will be rebuilt “as the age of the pavement requires.”
The agency’s 2023-24 fiscal year, which started Saturday, will see a $48.3 million reconstruction of both the 7.2 miles of I-80 between Ogallala and Roscoe and the interstate’s westbound rest area just west of Exit 133.
Thayer said the rest-area project will reuse the current site, unlike the relocation and reconstruction of Ogallala’s eastbound rest area west of Exit 126.
That one opened last fall, featuring a main building larger than any at a western Nebraska rest area since I-80 was completed in the state near Sidney in 1974.
The main westbound rest area building “is more of a conservative design,” Thayer said, but “it is an all-new facility built on-site.”
Truck parking at the westbound rest area will triple to 60 stalls, he said. But the rebuild won’t disturb the location or alter the visibility of the site’s “Up/Over” sculpture, part of the Bicentennial “500 Mile Sculpture Garden” dedicated at several statewide I-80 rest areas on July 4, 1976.
“The design of the (new) building is such that the sculpture will be left in place where it’s at,” he said. “It’s still a very prominent piece of the rest area and will remain so.”
Contractors over the next year also will resurface the 2.3 miles of U.S. 26/Nebraska 61 between Ogallala’s East First Street and I-80 and 8.4 miles of U.S. 26 west toward Lewellen from the Nebraska 61 junction northwest of Ogallala.
The latter project will be the second of a three-project repaving cycle on U.S. 26’s run south of Lake McConaughy through Ash Hollow State Historical Park. Thayer said District 6 repaved the middle portion in 2021-22 and has the western segment on its five-year plan.
District 6’s one-year plan also includes resurfacing of 12 miles of Nebraska 25 south of Sutherland and 1.9 miles of Nebraska L-56D between Brady and Interstate 80. The latter resembles a rebuild set to start Monday on Nebraska S-56A from Maxwell to I-80.
Among other notable short-term NDOT projects in west central Nebraska:
The Nebraska 21 Union Pacific Railroad viaduct at Cozad will gain a new pedestrian sidewalk, Thayer said.
District 7, which covers 13 southwest Nebraska counties, will replace two bridges on Nebraska 18 south of Curtis and east of Stockville. It’ll also resurface 10.3 miles of Nebraska 25 from Trenton to the Kansas line.
District 8, which includes most of Cherry County, will continue rebuilding U.S. 83 in Valentine with work on 0.7 miles on West Fourth Street. Contractors also will resurface 5.1 miles of Nebraska 97 north from Merritt Reservoir.