To download the Nebraska Department of Transportation's full statewide 2024-29 Surface Transportation Program book, visit dot.nebraska.gov/projects/publications/program-book-2024. The book also contains intended five-year NDOT projects in District 5, which covers the 11 Panhandle counties.

U.S. 83 South Jeffers update

North Platte and U.S. Highway 83 motorists should soon see more rapid progress on rebuilding South Jeffers Street between Philip Avenue and Leota Street, said Gary Thayer, District 6 engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Traffic on the southern half of Jeffers' one-way stretch narrowed from three lanes to one in early June, launching a two-year rebuild between Leota and First streets. That stretch should be finished by late 2024 and followed in 2026-27 by a parallel reconstruction of South Dewey, which carries the northbound lanes of the U.S. 83 "ones."

Thayer said the first month's work has focused on installing new storm sewer pipe between Leota and Jeffers' South Platte River bridge, as well as tearing out the eastern two lanes north to Philip.

The storm sewer work "has some pretty large structures associated with it" between the bridge and Leota, he said. "We can see (that) things will speed up considerably once we get north of Leota."

NDOT will close Leota between the two U.S. 83 one-ways from 8 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday so Paulsen Inc. crews can sink more storm sewer pipe under the street.

Once that's done, Thayer said, Paulsen may be able to start laying new concrete for the eastern two lanes within a week. He hopes those lanes will be done up to Philip by fall — weather permitting — so U.S. 83 traffic can be shifted there and the western lane torn out and rebuilt.

"Who would think we'd keep getting this much rain into July?" Thayer said. "It's very weather-dependent."

Workers won't have to put in new storm sewer lines on Jeffers' west side, he added, so its reconstruction should go faster. The rebuilding of West Francis Street's first half-block west of Jeffers also will be done then.

— Todd von Kampen