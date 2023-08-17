A four-hour Sept. 13 celebration at Cody Park will celebrate that day’s 150th anniversary of North Platte’s first formal organization as a municipality.

The 4-8 p.m. event will include music, free carnival rides, a cheap hot dog supper and 6 p.m. remarks from Mayor Brandon Kelliher and other living former North Platte mayors.

Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be available for $1.50 cash, according to the city’s flier for the event. Cody Park Concessions also will be open with a limited menu, Kelliher said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The North Platte High School Bulldog Band will perform at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. performance by the Canteen Legacy Jazz Band.

City departments will have displays throughout the 96-year-old park named for William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, the most famous resident of North Platte’s long history at the forks of the Platte River’s two branches.

The Sept. 13 event celebrates the middle of three early milestones in the founding of present-day North Platte.

The first was in November 1866, when Union Pacific Railroad Chief Engineer Grenville Dodge laid out North Platte’s “Original Town” and the transcontinental railroad track gangs built through its borders. The first U.P. passenger train arrived Dec. 3, 1866.

Seven years passed before Lincoln County commissioners accepted a petition on Sept. 13, 1873, urging a “town organization” for North Platte.

Twentieth-century city leaders celebrated the centennial of that decision during 1973. The Telegraph published a six-section, 120-page Centennial Edition that Sept. 17, full of stories of famous people and notable events in North Platte and Lincoln County history.

County Board members in 1873 appointed a five-member Board of Trustees to run the now-official town of North Platte.

But the town’s continued growth and limitations to the trustees’ powers led to a town meeting on Nov. 26, 1875, to draft an ordinance incorporating North Platte as a second-class city with a mayor and City Council.

The town trustees adopted the ordinance that Dec. 3, and voters Dec. 18 elected their first city officials and council members in three wards. Inaugural Mayor Anthony Ries and the council were sworn in on Dec. 28, 1875.