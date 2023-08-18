A proposed North Platte city budget that cuts its property tax request for the first time in eight years had City Council members in a good mood Thursday.

They asked relatively few questions during a nearly one-hour work session on the 2023-24 budget, which City Administrator Layne Groseth said should reduce the city’s property tax rate by about 6% over the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.

That’s despite a $258.4 million overall budget with almost 40% more in authorized spending — facts that highlight how the vast majority of North Platte’s budget doesn’t require support from property taxes.

Council members will hold the budget’s public hearing during their next regular meeting Sept. 5. A final vote will follow during a Sept. 7 special meeting.

Several members Thursday praised Groseth, who formally succeeded Matthew Kibbon as city administrator a year ago, for the work he and his employees put in to cut property tax demands in the wake of high inflation.

“We couldn’t ask for anything better, to be perfectly honest with you,” Councilman Pete Volz said. “You’ve done a yeoman’s job, and (so has) everyone sitting out there. I know it’s not easy.”

Authorized spending in the general fund — which covers most of the city’s typical services — would rise to $35.5 million, 2.6% above 2022-23 but below July’s 3.2% pace in the national Consumer Price Index.

“I don’t know very many businesses that are able to hold 2.6% this year,” Councilman Ty Lucas said. “That’s very admirable budgeting and performance in my opinion, really.”

Even with that increase, North Platte’s total city property tax request — which includes taxes for bond repayments and the city’s police-fire pension fund — would drop 0.8%, from $7.65 million this year to $7.59 million for 2023-24.

The general fund would account for $4.87 million of the total tax request, 4.1% lower than in 2022-23.

Preliminary estimates by Lincoln County of the city’s 2023 total taxable value indicate the city tax rate should fall from 43.9 cents per $100 to around 40.3 cents per $100, Groseth said. Assessors must certify final taxable values by Monday under state law.

Councilwoman Donna Tryon brought up next month’s second annual state-mandated joint property tax hearing, at which selected local governments must appear if they raise 2023-24 tax requests beyond the percentage of their taxable-value growth plus 2%.

“So it doesn’t look like we’ll be at the red-card meeting?” she asked, referring to the hot pink postcards sent to get taxpayers’ attention about the hearing.

“You should not be. Correct,” Groseth replied. “By asking for less dollars, we should be good.”

North Platte’s continued three-year surge in city sales-tax income will again cut the general fund’s dependence on property taxes, the draft budget says.

Its projected general-fund revenues include $10.1 million in sales taxes, up from $9.34 million in 2022-23. North Platte has collected $9.54 million this fiscal year, with only July’s net taxes to be received before the fiscal year ends.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher began the work session by narrating a series of tables. A pie graphs showed that sales taxes are expected to cover 26.5% of 2023-24 general-fund revenues, compared with 12.8% for property taxes and 13.1% for state aid.

“One of the best ways to decrease the amount of property tax that’s paid in our community is to do things that will increase the amount of sales tax that’s collected in our community,” the mayor said.

The Public Service Department, the general fund’s largest, would gain just 2.1% in authorized spending. The Police Department budget would rise 4.5% and the Fire Department budget 1.2%.

Two new 911 dispatchers and a third school resource officer account for most of the change in the police budget, Groseth said. Lincoln County and North Platte Public Schools will respectively help pay for those under interlocal agreements the City Council voted to renew Tuesday.

The city’s administration/finance budget would be 4% lower next fiscal year, and the legal services budget would fall 9.4% after city leaders switched law firms in 2022.

The general fund would take up just 13.75% of the city’s total spending plan, compared with 30.5% for Municipal Light & Water, the self-supporting “enterprise fund” covering the electric, water and sewer departments.

ML&W’s authorized spending would jump by 21.5% to $78.7 million. Though operating costs “have stayed fairly flat,” Groseth said, inflation has stampeded the costs of new and replacement electrical equipment.

For example, he said, estimated costs of materials and equipment needed when Sustainable Beef LLC opens have tripled from the $600,000-$700,000 range to $2 million. “There’s just the perfect storm with so many things playing into this.”

Lucas said ML&W may need to build up its electrical cash reserves against inflation’s effects and to replenish the $3.05 million transferred in November 2019 to wipe out a chronic general-fund debt traceable to the formerly city-owned Iron Eagle Golf Course.

Groseth agreed. “If things hadn’t quadrupled or more in price, our reserve was probably decent,” he said.

But neither ML&W nor the general fund accounts for the majority of North Platte’s budget.

About 52.25% is covered by the “other funds” group, which includes such items as public and private grants, bond repayments, the sales tax-funded Quality Growth Fund and permanent endowments like the Newburn Fund.

Money in any part of the budget that might need to be spent during the year has to be officially appropriated first. North Platte has typically spent only half to two-thirds of its budgeted spending in recent years.

The city’s “other funds” line items would leap by a combined 73.6% next fiscal year, from $77.79 million to just over $135 million.

Two major additions to the group account for the large increase:

$52.3 million to hold bond proceeds for the voter-approved expansion of the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovation of Cody Pool and relocation of the city skate park. A half-cent sales tax increase to finance the improvements was approved in the November 2022 election and took effect April 1.

A Unicameral appropriation of $20 million, tied to the Sustainable Beef project, for adding industrial wastewater equipment to the city’s wastewater plant. The council Tuesday appointed a “construction manager at risk” to oversee the expansion.