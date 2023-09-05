North Platte’s 2023-24 city budget drew no public comments at its City Council hearing Tuesday, setting up a final vote at a special meeting Thursday.

Council members will reconvene at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., to adopt the $260.9 million spending plan, property tax rate and Municipal Light & Water utility rates for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

While total authorized spending for all funds would jump 41.3% from 2022-23, next year’s city property tax request would fall by $57,538 for its first decline in eight years.

North Platte’s 2023-24 tax rate to support city government would drop by 8.6% to 40.1 cents per $100 of taxable value. The city’s total taxable value went up 8.6% to $1.89 billion.

The city’s property tax request mainly supports its general fund, which would rise by only 2.6% to $35.5 million and accounts for just 13.6% of the budget.

A 3.5% cost-of-living increase for all city employees is included in the budget, City Finance Director Dawn Miller said at Tuesday’s hearing.

She added that two new funds — neither of them supported by property taxes — account for most of the total budget’s $76.3 million increase.

One fund contains $20 million appropriated by the Legislature for North Platte to add industrial wastewater treatment to its city wastewater plant in connection with the Sustainable Beef LLC plant being built next door.

The other fund will hold $52.3 million in bond proceeds for the expansion of the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovation of Cody Pool and relocation of the city’s skate park. Voters strongly approved a temporary half-cent sales tax increase last year to repay those bonds.

Self-supporting ML&W will receive a 21.5% spending boost over 2022-23, which Miller attributed to higher capital costs for the electric, water and wastewater departments. ML&W accounts for 30.2% of the total budget.

Councilman Ed Rieker, the only council member to speak during the 15-minute budget hearing, noted that he has long sought to reduce taxes during his five years in office. “It’s exciting to see this is actually happening,” he said.

Also Tuesday, the council unanimously rejected making a small event venue of the former St. Paul Lutheran Church in the 2200 block of Anna Avenue near Westfield Shopping Center.

Its 8-0 vote followed an hour’s worth of public hearing testimony — briefly suspended by the 6:30 p.m. budget hearing — in which most of the 27 speakers urged council members to turn away new owners Scott and Melinda Standage’s proposal to turn the 1956 church into the Old Church Hall venue.

Anna Avenue residents dominated the hearing, with virtually all of them saying they don’t want late-night noise and even greater traffic on the street than they get now from Westfield.

A few speakers, mainly from other parts of North Platte, said the city needs more places to hold family-oriented events like baby showers and wedding, anniversary and graduation receptions like those when the building still was a church itself.

The council’s vote turned away a request to change the city’s land-use map to accommodate a rezoning from R-2 residential to a PB-1 “planned neighborhood commercial services district.” Its rejection rendered a proposed rezoning ordinance moot.

More details from Tuesday’s hearing and council debate on the Old Church plan will be in Thursday’s print Telegraph and on nptelegraph.com.

In other business Tuesday:

Final votes on a pair of ordinances sharply raising occupation taxes on “games of skill” with “betting capability” were pulled from the agenda. Mayor Brandon Kelliher said final tweaks needed to be made to both ordinances.

Council members unanimously revoked a 2019 conditional use permit granted to Creative Landscapes of Nebraska, which had planned greenhouses, a nursery and a retail space at 2000 W. Eugene Ave.

The council approved a $91,287 purchase agreement with Bill Summers Ford for two new Water Department service trucks as part of a five-item consent agenda.