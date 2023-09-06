Tuesday’s burning North Platte City Council question came down to this: Would family gatherings hosted by a church be rowdier if the church became a rental hall?

Although they cited varying reasons, council members unanimously chose to heed Anna Avenue residents’ contention that the answer would be “yes.”

They voted 8-0 to kill the request by Scott and Melinda Standage, owners of the former St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anna’s 2200 block, to let them convert the 1956 sanctuary into a rental venue called Old Church Hall. Scott Standage is the city’s electrical superintendent.

The council’s vote officially refused to alter the city’s land-use map to allow the venue as a commercial use within the residential Anna neighborhood. It rendered council action moot on an accompanying rezoning ordinance.

Planning Commission members, who held the first public hearing on the Standages’ plan July 25, tabled it before voting 7-2 Aug. 22 to recommend council approval.

Anna Avenue residents filled the City Hall council chamber’s seats Tuesday. They accounted for most of the 27 speakers at an hour-long public hearing interrupted for the council’s formal hearing on the city’s 2023-24 budget.

Melinda Standage outlined her and her husband’s hopes to make the former church available for the same types of events — baby showers, graduation receptions, weddings and anniversary celebrations — the church had hosted.

“There’s a need in our community for a centrally located, attractive venue for family gatherings,” she said. The church “hosted exactly these same kinds of events for 70 years.”

The building’s neighbors took pains to say they had nothing against the Standages. But most insisted they’d be bound to lose their street parking spaces to eventgoers who also would add to increasingly heavy traffic using Anna as an alternative to nearby West A Street.

“When you have Westfield right at the end of Anna there, it’s nearly constant,” said Kent “Buster” Haynes, who has lived at 2007 Anna Ave. for 60 years with his wife, Uretta.

“There’s a lot of speeding on Anna. It’s unsafe. I’m surprised someone hasn’t got killed — a child on a bicycle or whoever.”

Old Church Hall would have a capacity of about 118 people, and the gravel parking area has room for at least 60 vehicles, according to the Standages’ rezoning application.

With proposed operating hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., speakers added, noise from evening events would break up the long-established neighborhood’s quiet even if Old Church Hall mainly held the same events the church did.

Eric and Ruth Mecham, who moved to 2113 Anna Ave. with their son a year ago, both spoke against the venue plan.

“I’ve spent almost 10 years in law enforcement,” Ruth Mecham said. “I don’t have much faith in people in large gatherings, I guess.”

Neighbors also weren’t impressed with the Standages’ statement that they wouldn’t serve or sell alcohol. Even family celebrations could bring in drinking or worse, they said.

“We are humans here. And when you go to a party, there’s alcohol,” said Julie Kinnaman, 2220 Anna Ave. “And we’d better stop sticking our heads in the sand. There’s also drugs.”

Others said rezoning the church site would open the door to future owners operating more intrusive businesses.

Had the land-use map been amended, the council would have been asked to change the Old Church Hall site’s zoning from R-2 residential to a PB-1 “planned neighborhood commercial services district.”

“You rezone it, you lose control of it,” said Bill Reeves, 2710 Anna Ave.

A handful of speakers, including a couple of Anna Avenue homeowners, urged the council to approve the plan.

Several said North Platte doesn’t have enough rental venues, forcing residents to book family celebrations one to two years in advance.

“I don’t think that every venue is going to have drunk and disorderly people, because there are good people who go to Westfield but there are also good people who go to parties,” said Lisa Barkey, 1905 Cedarberry Road.

Cindy Huntsman, 609 E. Fifth St., said she hasn’t noticed any increases in traffic when Venue 304 opened downtown on her street west of both St. Patrick Catholic Church and its separate Knights of Columbus Hall.

“I have not seen an increase in traffic because of those venues, and I don’t see a lot of drunken people driving down the street,” she said.

Each of the eight City Council members spoke after the hearing, with several saying they think a lot of the Standages and faced a difficult choice.

But Councilmen Pete Volz and Ty Lucas, who moved and seconded that the council amend the city land-use plan, said they struggled with allowing a single commercial operation surrounded by homes. Both are former Planning Commission members.

Zoning codes and practice typically frown on “spot zoning” to allow a quite different type of land use from what surrounds a site. “It almost looks like a little target in there where you’re going to put a commercial in the middle of a residential district,” Volz said.

Lucas said he probably would have supported a conditional use permit within the area’s residential zoning. As proposed, “to me, it’s difficult to have this wide open of a zoning.”

Other council members said they could sympathize with the Anna residents’ fears. Councilman Mark Woods said he had agonized over the proposal.

“I think the Standages would make a great success of this,” he said. “We are short of venues, so I think it would be full and busy all the time — which is the problem.”

“This is a wonderful plan, but I have a problem going with the commercial on this,” Council President Jim Nisley said. “We have to protect people’s homes. That’s their castle.”