North Platte city officials are once again keeping the agenda short for Tuesday’s annual City Council meeting that coincides with the two-week run of Nebraskaland Days.
Second-round debate on an ordinance slightly extending the city’s 2-mile zoning jurisdiction headlines business during the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
Council members gave 6-2 first-round approval June 6 to the measure. It adds 839 acres to the area outside city limits in which state law allows North Platte to exercise control over planning and zoning matters.
City officials sought the extension to unify planning jurisdiction over 84.1 acres on which Allura LLC wants to build single-family homes south of State Farm Road and west of Buffalo Bill Avenue. The rest of the proposed area consists of farmland.
After advancing the extension ordinance last meeting, the council unanimously approved the 18-lot project’s subdivision plat, amended the city’s land-use map and immediately adopted an ordinance rezoning Allura’s land from A-1 transitional agriculture to R-L suburban dwelling.
In the latter matter, council members waived the usual rule requiring three “yes” votes to adopt an ordinance. The zoning-jurisdiction ordinance would need one more vote July 5 unless they choose to waive that vote Tuesday.
The council’s November annexation of the city-owned “South Park” property stretched city limits to allow the extension of the 2-mile limit.
Without the proposed extension, Allura’s land would be split by the current 2-mile limit between the city’s and Lincoln County’s planning jurisdictions, Planning Administrator Judy Clark says.
The rest of Tuesday’s 10-item agenda includes approval of recent construction warrants and two pairs of items allowing alcohol to be sold at upcoming local events.
Council members also will be asked to reappoint Susan Morton to the city’s Library Advisory Board. Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s nomination is part of a four-item consent agenda, which will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks to remove one or more items.