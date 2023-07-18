Proposals to raise city “occupation taxes” won sufficient favor from the North Platte City Council Tuesday, even if it wasn’t completely evident in the evening’s voting.

The council gave 5-3 first-round approval to an ordinance that would impose a 3% tax on cellphone use and other “mobile telecommunications services” in addition to the long-standing tax on wired telephones.

The vote followed a presentation by City Administrator Layne Groseth showing the city’s annual phone occupation tax income has fallen by two-thirds since 2003, about the time cellphone use became widespread.

Groseth said cable TV franchise fees have also begun to slide, dropping by about one-fifth since 2016. The city needs to make up the lost income, either through property taxes or user fees, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said.

Council members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods voted against the ordinance, saying the city should cut spending to make up the difference instead.

They joined their colleagues in vocal support of two other ordinances that would sharply raise occupation taxes on “games of skill” with “betting capability” while limiting their hours of operation, boosting law enforcement’s ability to police them and enabling the city to suspend skill-game licenses.

But when some members said the measures weren’t strong enough, the council voted 6-2 to table the enforcement ordinance until Aug. 1 so it can be beefed up further. Council President Jim Nisley and Councilman Brian Flanders voted against tabling.

Members also temporarily stripped a proposed annual licensing fee of $500 per betting skill game — compared with $10 per machine currently — from an ordinance generally updating occupation-tax amounts that won 8-0 initial approval.

Some council members said they want to look at charging a percentage of betting skill games’ income — similar to the telecommunications fee — instead of a flat per-machine fee. Whatever they decide has to be amended into the ordinance later anyway, Kelliher said.

In addition to a $500 annual fee per betting skill game, the ordinances as introduced Tuesday would require such games to be shut down between 1 and 8 a.m. Police also would be “authorized to enter at any time upon any premises of any licensee” to ensure skill-game regulations are being followed.

In other business, the council:

Approved a $171,380 contract with Oak Creek Engineering LLC of Kearney to prepare for joint and concrete repair work on the Union Pacific overpasses at Buffalo Bill Avenue and Willow and Poplar streets.

Gave 7-1 second-round approval to annexing a 10.35-acre tract at 2321 W. 18th St. and half an acre at Great Plains Health’s Sports & Therapy and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Center site. Tryon repeated her initial July 5 “no” vote on the annexation, which will receive a third and final vote Aug. 1.

Unanimously advanced ordinances partly vacating an alley at 95 Rose Park Drive, vacating existing easements at Great Plains Health’s Sports & Therapy and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Center site and annexing half an acre of the GPH site to final Aug. 1 votes.

Ratified, as part of an eight-item consent agenda, three Kelliher nominations for seats on the Planning Commission. Glenn Van Velson will succeed senior member Don Weber, while panel Vice Chairman Nelson Jett was reappointed for a second three-year term and recent appointee Kert McKeone was confirmed for a first full term.

Heard presentations from University of Nebraska-Lincoln Rural Fellows Sonika Khanal, Menli Nepesova and Jacob Abaare on their projects under city officials’ supervision this summer.