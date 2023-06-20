If housing can’t be built inside North Platte without TIF, more homes should be built outside city limits instead, two City Council members said Tuesday.

Once more opposing tax increment financing, Ward 4 Councilman Mark Woods and Ward 1 Councilwoman Donna Tryon again voted “no” as council members gave 6-2 second-round approval to slightly extending the city’s 2-mile planning area outside city limits.

The eight council members split the same way June 6 but unanimously backed three other items related to the initial 18-lot Legends Subdivision, west of the intersection of West State Farm Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue.

City officials initiated the request to extend the 2-mile limit by 839 acres so Allura LLC’s 84.1-acre lot would fall fully within city zoning control rather than being split with Lincoln County.

An ordinance extending the 2-mile limit faces a third and final vote at the council’s next meeting July 5. Independence Day falls on the first Tuesday of July this year.

Woods and Tryon both praised Allura spokesman John Boettcher and his family for proposing single-family homes without saying they couldn’t afford to build them without TIF — a financing tool that isn’t legally available to Nebraska’s county governments.

“My understanding is it’s cheaper to build in the county than it is in the city,” Woods said. “And (if) there’s no way of building houses (there) without TIF because it’s impossible, it seems that we should move the (2-mile) line the other way and put this development out in the county so they have a better chance of making a profit.”

When asked to elaborate by Councilman Ty Lucas on the cost differences, Woods — who has renovated older homes for rental — said “that’s my understanding from just talking with people over years.”

He asked about the relative costs of building permits and other related permits. Planning Administrator Judy Clark said the county issues “land use permits,” which are cheaper, but has no building inspectors to ensure buildings meet state codes.

At rural projects outside the city’s jurisdiction, “I have seen basements fall in at houses,” said Clark, who handles planning and zoning matters for both local governments.

“I have seen individuals build their own houses, and one individual put his septic tank directly under the floor of his house. So, yes, there are things where you aren’t going to pay the building permit, but you’re not going to get that (inspection) service.”

She added that lots cost more in the county because its land use permits require a minimum 3-acre lot, in part to provide ample room for septic systems and wells. Allura’s home lots under city codes will be about 2 acres each.

“As you plan for growth, you want to make sure that houses that may eventually come into the city limits jurisdiction meet city standards,” Clark said.

Tryon picked up the theme a short time later. “If it’s less expensive to build outside of the city limits, I think that’s what we need to encourage to have done to have housing,” she said. “That’s where they should be built.”

Council President Jim Nisley countered that the city provides and maintains water and sewer services to properties inside its limits.

“I mean, you’ve got to realize there’s a tradeoff here,” he said. “I’d just as soon be on city water. I think it’s cheaper in the long run, in my opinion.”

“There’s a lot of people that would rather live in the country, and they’re not happy about this already,” Tryon replied, referring to the city’s use of TIF to combat housing shortages.

“Well, I’m just saying that I’ve dealt with septics and wells before,” Nisley countered. “If you enjoy working on stuff, buy a house in the country with a septic. You’ll have plenty to do.”

In other business, the council approved recent construction warrants and two pairs of items allowing alcohol to be sold at upcoming local events. They also confirmed Susan Morton’s reappointment to the city’s Library Advisory Board.