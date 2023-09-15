North Platte City Council members Tuesday will vote on setting the city’s 2023-24 user fees and consider renewing three interlocal agreements with Lincoln County.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be broadcast on the city’s YouTube channel and government access TV channel 180 on Spectrum.

City officials are proposing to raise a variety of user fees will be raised for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1. To review the list, access the meeting’s agenda book at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes, which also contains a link to the YouTube livestream.

Council members will be asked to renew a pair of city-county agreements for road maintenance, as well as an accord in which the county provides the city’s emergency management services. The latter will be part of a five-item consent agenda.

Both of the road agreements involve streets that are crossed by North Platte’s city limits in one or more places.

In one agreement, the county agrees to grade, gravel and remove snow from the city’s parts of East State Farm Road between U.S. Highway 83 and Newberry Access; Hidden Lakes Road from State Farm north to and across its Interstate 80 viaduct; and West Front Street west of Buffalo Bill Avenue.

In the other deal, the city agrees to provide the same services on the county’s parts of East Sixth and 10th streets; North Webster and Wilson avenues; Vieyra Road in northwest North Platte; and South Buffalo Bill Avenue from Leota Street across I-80 to State Farm.

Another consent agenda item would approve the sale of 25% of the shares in North Platte-based Cody Keno Inc. to longtime Manager Marie Parker.

The business operates the city’s keno lottery, from which Lincoln County also benefits. Under Cody Keno’s contract, the City Council must approve any change in ownership involving at least 10% of the stock.

Longtime Cody Keno shareholders Bill Snodgrass, Mike Hamik and Mike Nevrivy want to sell some of their shares to Parker “in appreciation for her years of service,” attorney Dave Pederson said in an Aug. 22 letter to City Attorney Bill Troshynski.