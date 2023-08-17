No matter how you calculate it, June was a record-busting month for North Platte’s city sales tax and Lincoln County’s lodging tax.

Newly released figures by the Nebraska Department of Revenue show the city netted $1.331 million in the third month since its sales-tax rate rose from 1.5% to 2% to start collecting money for voter-approved recreational projects.

It’s the highest monthly total yet for the higher city sales tax, which brought in $1.162 million in April and $1.225 million in May.

But June — North Platte’s “festival month,” with Miss Nebraska, Miss Rodeo Nebraska and finally Nebraskaland Days — would have been a record-crushing sales-tax month even had the city’s rate stayed at 1.5%.

June’s net sales tax income equaled $998,620, a mere $1,380 shy of $1 million, for the permanent part of the local tax. That would have easily beat the city’s monthly record of $942,530 at the 1.5% rate last September.

The 0.5% sales-tax boost to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park expires once the projects’ $52.5 million cost is raised.

North Platte already has collected $929,631 in three months toward that total, based on a Telegraph analysis.

June’s sales-tax performance also guaranteed that North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund for economic development aid will get its maximum $650,000 in new annual funding for the third consecutive fiscal year.

Total net sales-tax income passed QGF’s preset 2023-24 “trigger point” of $7.73 million in May. The program renewed by voters in 2020 then equally splits sales taxes between QGF and the city’s general fund until either $650,000 is raised or the fiscal year ends.

With QGF’s full allotment now assured, North Platte’s net sales-tax income for July will again go fully to the general fund. July’s total will be known in mid-September, the last month of the city’s fiscal year.

Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax also set all-time monthly records in both May and June — but an error on the state level means both figures will carry figurative asterisks.

May’s local hotel-motel tax totals statewide were understated because the Revenue Department failed to process all of May’s tax receipts by mid-July as usual, said Lisa Burke, executive director of Visit North Platte.

The remaining May receipts were processed and returned to counties this month with June’s lodging tax returns. Lincoln County received a combined $287,879 for May and June, based on the Revenue Department figures.

But Burke said the state didn’t refigure May’s actual net lodging taxes for each county, leaving officially inaccurate reported figures for both May and June.

She estimated, based on three lodging-industry reports to which Visit North Platte has access, that Lincoln County’s hotel-motel taxes rose 4% to 5% for May over 2022 and 3% to 4% from last June to this June.

Based on Burke’s estimates, The Telegraph has allocated the county’s combined May-June total by estimating a rough 4% increase for each month.

That yielded rough totals of $114,688 in net hotel-motel tax income for May and $173,191 for June — each higher than monthly records set in 2022.

They’re also double to triple the depressed May and June lodging-tax totals of 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotel-motel tax figures began surging anew in mid-2021.