North Platte Planning Commission members will return Tuesday to a tabled request to convert a former church near Westfield Shopping Center into an event venue.

Scott and Melinda Standage’s rezoning request will be the sole action item during the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes for a copy of the evening’s agenda book and a link to the meeting’s livestream on the city YouTube channel.

The nine-member planning panel held a public hearing July 25 on the Standages’ preferred plans for the former St. Paul Lutheran Church and parsonage in the 2100 and 2200 blocks of Anna Avenue.

The couple said that night that they want to rent out the former parsonage as a home. Making the former church into a venue would serve a need on North Platte’s west side, they said.

But several people at last month’s meeting differed with the Standages’ contention that traffic shouldn’t increase in their neighborhood as a result.

Planning Commission members approved amending the city’s land-use map but voted 9-0 to delay further consideration of the request to rezone the former church site from R-2 residential to a PB-1 “planned neighborhood commercial services district.”

Because the public hearing was held last month, there won’t be a second formal hearing this month. The City Council would make the final decision at a future council meeting.

After the Standages’ agenda item, panel members will continue their discussion of how to regulate parking and storage of RVs, trucks, boats and trailers inside city limits.