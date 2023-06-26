Three initiatives aimed at expanding North Platte’s housing stock won the city Planning Commission’s endorsement Tuesday, led by a $75 million-plus mixed-type development along West A Street.

The nine-member panel voted 8-0 to recommend City Council approval of tax increment financing for the 128-lot Village Park Flats subdivision, along with related agenda items to rezone and replat its site.

Winning 9-0 backing were a study that recommends TIF eligibility for 260 acres — part of it previously proposed for housing — between Bicentennial Avenue and Newberry Access and a TIF-less proposal to bring a vacant 10.35-acre north-side lot into city limits.

Several more routine requests also won unanimous recommendations, setting up a crowded July 5 council agenda containing no fewer than 13 planning and zoning items in addition to other business.

The likely completion of that scenario won’t happen until Thursday, when the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority will meet at 9 a.m. on whether to recommend TIF for Village Park Flats and send it to the council.

Leaders of Blue Sky Development LLC of Roca, located near Lincoln, were in Tuesday’s audience but didn’t speak during a public hearing on their plan to finish development of the large vacant area in western North Platte made TIF-eligible in April 2016.

DP Development LLC of Omaha is building out the westernmost part of that tract with its Victory Village apartment complex. It got TIF aid to finish its first 80 units last summer, and CRA members are expected Thursday to finalize more TIF so DP can expand Victory Village to a final 200-unit size.

Blue Sky is seeking nearly $9.7 million in TIF for the West A tract’s remaining 40 acres, starting with 32 three-unit “triplex” townhomes in an H-shape anchored on West A’s north side.

It plans additional phases over the next eight years, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said, with as many as 342 living units divided among 48 single-family homes, three 32-unit apartment buildings, 42 two-unit townhomes and a final total of 38 triplexes. A public park also would be included.

Clark said Blue Sky wants to change the tract’s “planned dwelling district” zoning from PR-1 to PR-3 for maximum flexibility in Village Park Flats’ design and response to market conditions.

The planning panel said little before advancing North Platte’s latest “substandard and blighted” study to the council. It covers an area roughly bounded by Newberry and lines including or extending from Bicentennial, East Second Street and Golden Road, except for the Farm Credit Services of America campus on East Philip Avenue.

About 43.13 acres of those 260 acres were rezoned by the City Council for residential housing in July 2021. Industrial development also is envisioned for that area.

Planning Commission members also endorsed a pair of actions involving the much smaller 10.35-acre north-side proposal at 2321 W. 18th St.

Owner Leva Cochran wants to make that tract available for housing by replatting it and having it annexed, Clark said.

See Thursday’s Telegraph and nptelegraph.com for additional details on Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting.