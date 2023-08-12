North Platte property owners are about to begin finding out whether next year’s local budgets will blunt or exacerbate the impact of sharply higher taxable values most of them got in June.

Nebraska’s 2023-24 local government “budget season” will play out over the next two months, starting in earnest when county assessors finalize taxing entities’ total 2023 valuations Aug. 20.

Budget hearings and votes will follow through Sept. 30, when local governments must approve and submit finished budgets to the State Auditor’s Office. County boards must ratify 2023 tax rates by Oct. 20.

The Telegraph once again will not only cover budget and tax decisions by North Platte’s eight local governments but also illustrate the relative impact of each decision on final property tax bills.

Our periodic “tax tracker” stories, starting with this one, will follow three homes in different parts of North Platte for the sixth consecutive tax year.

We’ll also present the tax experiences of three sample agricultural operations in different parts of Lincoln County, which we introduced in these pages and online last December.

As always, our stories will offer general descriptions but won’t identify the owners of our sample homes or ag operations.

New values just 1st step

The Telegraph’s tax-tracker coverage starts with the previous year’s final property tax bills. As each new 2023 figure is set — taxable values, tax requests, tax rates and finally state credits — we’ll show whether it drove those homes’ and ag operations’ projected tax bills up or down.

But it’s vital to remember, as long as the tax-setting process isn’t finished, that our interim tax-bill figures assume that every valuation and tax figure not yet changed won’t change at all.

That’s unlikely to happen in most cases. And it’s basically impossible with the first two figures we plug in every tax year: new individual taxable values in June, followed by final total valuations for each local government in August.

If most property owners’ valuations went up, so will total taxable values. If all the governments were to keep their tax requests the same — which we’re assuming for the moment — their tax rates will go down. So will our sample properties’ projected tax bills.

It’s unlikely every government will ask for exactly the same in property taxes as this year, either. That’s why property tax requests will have the greatest impact on whether our sample homes and ag operations, as well as any properties you own, will face higher or lower 2023 tax bills payable in 2024.

Resetting the stage

As The Telegraph reported June 9, two of our three North Platte sample homes and all three sample ag operations saw their 2023 taxable values go up by substantial but varying degrees. Final valuations will depend on whether their owners filed and won protests to Lincoln County commissioners.

The exception was our Home 1, a 1914 home with 1½ stories, three bedrooms and a full basement north of North Platte’s Union Pacific tracks.

Its 2022 taxable value had gone up by 7%, matching an across-the-board increase County Assessor Julie Stenger’s office imposed that year to keep valuations north of the tracks between 92% and 100% of market value. A similar 4% boost was imposed south of the tracks last year.

For 2023, Stenger’s office similarly imposed an 11.5% across-the-board increase south of the tracks. But this year also was the north side’s turn to have its properties individually reviewed. Homes south of the tracks get their turn next year.

Many north-side homes got 2023 double-digit valuation increases this year. But Home 1’s taxable value fell 3.1% — from $117,647 to $114,007 — when assessors accounted for wear and tear after their external review.

Thus Home 1’s projected gross 2023 tax bill would drop by $74.21 if no other figures in its tax equation were to change. Final total taxable values likely will increase its owners’ projected savings — at least for now.

Our other two homes’ interim gross tax bills naturally followed the 11.5% boost south of the tracks.

Home 2, a one-story, two-bedroom home built in 1960 near Westfield Shopping Center, would pay $257.66 more in gross taxes should nothing else change. Its taxable value went up from $109,538 to $122,177.

Home 3, a 1973 home with two stories and four bedrooms closer to the South Platte River, would pay $698.97 more because its taxable valuation rose from $297,149 to $331,435.

Our initial projection of tax bills for our three rural ag operations, by contrast, depends on their particular mixes of agland types.

Ag 1, a seven-parcel cattle operation in the Sandhills northwest of Sutherland, saw a net 10.1% valuation increase across its varying types of rangeland. Its owners’ first tax projection is $3,044.07 higher than in 2022 — again, if no other figures were to change.

The other two operations are primarily crop-based. Both include eight parcels, covering varying subtypes of grassland, irrigated land, dryland, wasteland and accretion land.

Ag 2, in a primarily irrigated area southeast of Maxwell near the Platte River, saw its combined taxable value rise by 7.4% in June. Its initial projected 2023 tax bill would be $4,725.33 higher than in 2022.

Ag 3, located in a more generally dryland area north and west of Wallace, received only a net 5.5% valuation increase that translates for the moment into a $2,763.99 tax boost for 2023.

We hope you’ll follow our budget coverage and our tax-tracker stories. They’re meant to help you judge whether to contact your elected officials or show up at budget hearings and make your opinions known.