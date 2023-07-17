North Platte’s city sales tax income kept up its record pace in May, guaranteeing the Quality Growth Fund nearly two-thirds of its possible 2022-23 maximum allocation.

Net May returns in the second month of the city’s 2% tax rate were $1,225,282, 33.3% higher than April’s initial take of $1.16 million when the voter-approved half-cent increase for recreation projects took effect.

The city’s base sales tax rate of 1.5% yielded a net $918,962 in May, 6.5% higher than the month’s previous record of $863,133 in 2022.

Complete May lodging tax figures for Lincoln County were not available, due to a Nebraska Department of Revenue oversight that left a significant amount of state and local hotel-motel tax receipts unaccounted for.

State officials have said they’ll add the difference to their June remittances to counties with lodging taxes, said Lisa Burke, executive director of Visit North Platte.

Voters last November strongly backed raising North Platte’s total sales tax rate to 2% to raise funds for $52.5 million in improvements to the North Platte Recreation Complex, Cody Pool and a relocated city skate park.

Proceeds from the half-cent increase will be set aside for that purpose until planned bonds for those projects are paid off.

Meanwhile, the city’s base 1.5% sales tax rate remains in use to determine if and when annual proceeds reach annual “trigger points” to put funds into QGF under voters’ most recent renewal of that allocation in 2020.

North Platte’s net fiscal-year proceeds by that measurement easily passed 2022-23’s $7.73 million trigger point when the Revenue Department announced net May returns Friday.

QGF will receive at least $409,650 of the economic development program’s annual $650,000 maximum. With two months left before the fiscal year ends Sept. 30, it’s likely the fund will get its full annual load for a third straight year.

After each year’s trigger point is reached, proceeds from the base 1.5% sales tax are split equally between QGF and the city’s general fund. The latter will again receive 100% once the fiscal year ends or QGF receives its full amount, whichever comes first.

It’s likely North Platte will reach $10 million in net 2022-23 sales taxes when June proceeds are announced next month, regardless of whether one measures by the base 1.5% rate or the total 2% rate. The city first cracked that threshold by taking in $10.17 million for the 2022 calendar year.

Proceeds to date this fiscal year stand at $8.55 million at the 1.5% rate and $9.15 million counting the two months at the 2% rate. The city took in a record $9.86 million at the lower rate during the 2021-22 fiscal year.