LINCOLN — At a ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol on Aug. 7, Gov. Jim Pillen declared Aug. 25-31, Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week.

“We can all be part of the solution by supporting programs in our communities, helping to spread awareness about overdose, talking to our children, properly disposing and storing medications and carrying lifesaving Narcan," said Amy Holman, project coordinator for the Nebraska Pharmacists Association. "Aug. 31 was established as International Drug Overdose Awareness Day to increase public knowledge about the severity of drug overdose, and the Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week is aimed at letting people know how they can help and to remember those that have been lost to drug overdose.”

During NDOAW, the Pharmacists Association will be showcasing some videos speaking with former state Sen. Sara Howard who lost her sister to an opioid overdose and how she has fought to get laws changed in Nebraska because of this, according to a press release.

The association will also be talking to Stephanie, a mother who lost her son, Andrew, to an accidental drug overdose while at college, and to Chris and Taisa with Wellbeing Initiative on why words matter in our fight to help people who might be suffering from a substance use disorder and how that can affect their friends and family.

The association has also announced that online ordering is now an option to get Narcan, and they will be demonstrating how easy that is, along with a demonstration on how to use Narcan.

For links to these videos and more information on Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week, go to stopodne.com, facebook.com/stopodne, twitter.com/stopodne and instagram.com/stopodne.